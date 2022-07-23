When and how to watch BGMI x BLACKPINK concert today: Time, rewards, and more news

K-pop's popularity has taken over the world, and BGMI will now be collaborating with BLACKPINK. The girl group is set to host an in-game concert, which will be the first of its kind in the history of the BR title.

Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, and Jennie's in-game concert will be live in the game shortly. Those who watch the concert will receive a Classic Crate Coupon and 10 Silver Fragments.

Details of BLACKPINK's in-game concert today in BGMI

BLACKPINK's in-game concert will take place in Battlegrounds Mobile India today. The concert will go live twice on 23 July and 24 July between 3:00 - 5:00 pm and 10:00 to 12:00 pm.

Users who miss out on the concert can enjoy watching the reruns on 30 July and 31 July.

The Virtual concert mode is available in the Unranked section. Players who have already downloaded the 276.3 MB resources during pre-registration will only need to download a few more MB (varies from device to device) to enjoy the mode. However, the mode will only be unlocked during the tenure of the concert.

Although this is BLACKPINK's second collaboration with the global variant of the game, PUBG Mobile, this is the first time that the collaboration has featured in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The mode will only be available in the Classic mode map of Erangel. Despite several YouTubers providing leaks about the in-game concert in their videos, it remains to be seen how Krafton will incorporate the concert into the game.

How can BGMI Players get rewards from the different sub-events incorporated as part of 'The Virtual' event?

A couple of sub-events, named Cheering Event and Activity Event, have been added to the game. These events offer players a variety of rewards.

Cheering Event

Here's an overview of the various rewards that are available in the new Cheering Event:

Reach 100 Cheer Value and obtain a time-limited Trendy Fan

Reach 500 Cheer Value and obtain one Glow Stick

Reach 2000 Cheer Value and get obtain Premium Crate Coupon

Reach 10000 Cheer Value and obtain one Ice Cream

Reach 50000 Cheer Value and obtain one Lovesick Girls Option Pack (containing Lovesick Girls Rose Outfit, Lovesick Girls Lisa Outfit, Lovesick Girls Jisoo Outfit, Lovesick Girls Jennie Outfit)

Reach 200000 Cheer Value and obtain one Lovesick Girls Option Pack (containing Lovesick Girls Rose Outfit, Lovesick Girls Lisa Outfit, Lovesick Girls Jisoo Outfit, Lovesick Girls Jennie Outfit)

Users who have donated the highest amount of Cheer Value will obtain the Ultimate Fan title and be placed on the leaderboard.

Activity Event

The Activity Event has several daily activities, which upon completion, will enable players to get Pink Crystals. Here's an overview of the daily activities:

Daily Login - 1 Pink Crystal

Finish 1 match in Classic mode - 1 Pink Crystal

Cheer for BLACKPINK once - 1 Pink Crystal

BGMI players can exchange the Pink Crystals obtained from the sub-event to receive different rewards like AG currency, Ice Cream, and Lovesick Girls Option Packs.

