BGMI C3S7 Month 13 RP rewards, price, and how to get

Krafton introduces new features and items in every update in BGMI. The latest 2.1 update has brought along the crowd-favorite Ancient Secret: Arise mode. However, the craze for the Month 13 Royale Pass and the new season has also been massive.

The new M13 Royal Pass has added several new cosmetics, emotes, and items that will enrich the players' inventory.

How can BGMI users get C3S7 Month 13 Royale Pass?

Earlier today at 5:30 am IST, the Month 12 Toy World Royale Pass concluded. This resulted in the RP tab staying locked for some time. The new Month 13 Royale Pass was rolled out in Battlegrounds Mobile India at 7:30 am IST.

The new Royale Pass is based on the Exo Genesis theme and will have a tenure of four weeks. It will continue to be live in the game until August 19, 5:29 am IST.

The Month 13 Royale Pass is available in two variants. While the popular Elite Pass is available for 360 UC, the Elite Pass Plus variant can be purchased for 960 UC.

However, gamers who have already bought the Month 12 Royale Pass can avail of a 60 UC discount voucher while purchasing the Month 13 Royale Pass.

Furthermore, BGMI players with a 100 UC discount voucher (available as a reward in the Anniversary UC event) can also use the item to get an additional discount.

Significant rewards introduced in new C2S6 Month 12 Royale Pass in BGMI

Following previous Royale Passes, the new Month 13 Royale Pass has brought along plenty of new rewards that users can get upon completing daily and weekly missions.

The new Exo Genesis RP has two sections — free and paid. The former offers gamers only a handful of items. However, the latter gives users a plethora of cosmetics, items, and more.

Here's an overview of the ranked rewards that have been added to the new BGMI Month 13 RP:

RP Rank 1: Trendy Hiker Set together with Carnivorous Mini 14

RP Rank 5: Trendy Hiker Cover

RP Rank 10: Wild Rave Helmet

RP Rank 15: Hi-Tech Ornament, RP Avatar (M13) together with Like Dance Emote (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 20: Chick Pea Smoke Grenade together with Phantom Lover Parachute (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 23: Football Star Cover (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 25: Football Star Set (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 30: Corrosive Marsh Plane Finish together with Noctum Terror Emote

RP Rank 35: Steam Gear MK47 (available in the free RP section), Custom Status - Royale Pass

RP Rank 40: Golden Rose M762

RP Rank 50: Noctum Terror Set together with Noctum Terror Cover

With so many rewards up for grabs, many BGMI players will purchase the Month 13 Royale Pass. To max out their RP and obtain the aforementioned ranked rewards before others, users can buy RP rank-up cards (each card costs 1000 UC), which will help them rank up to 10 RP levels in one go.

