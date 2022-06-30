BGMI Lucky Bundle event: Rewards, price, and more details

Within a year of its release, BGMI has become the leading battle royale game in the Indian gaming market. Krafton introduces several new events from time to time to add variety to the game and improve the battle royale experience.

These events offer exclusive rewards like outfits, gun skins, crate coupons, and various other items. Earlier today, the Lucky Bundle event made its way into the game, along with several other events. This has created a buzz in the BGMI community.

Everything to know about the new Lucky Bundle event in BGMI

The new Lucky Bundle event is now live in Battlegrounds Mobile India and will be available until 7 July, 5.30 am IST. Players can head over to the Events tab and swipe until they find the new event.

The Lucky Bundle event contains plenty of permanent and time-limited rewards that will expand the in-game inventory of players. Users need to collect Ornament Fragments (available in Fortune Boxes) to get hold of permanent cosmetics.

The event requires players to spend money on the game, and this could be problematic for users who prefer to play the game for free.

Here's a look at the rewards present in the Lucky Bundle event:

Permanent Emerald Punk M249

Emerald Punk M249 (3 days)

Emerald Punk M249 (7 days)

Supply Crate Coupon

Classic Crate Coupon

Premium Crate Coupon

Fortune Pack

Mysterious Spiral DP 28 (3 days)

Gladiator Set (3 days)

Mysterious Spiral DP 28 (7 days)

Gladiator Set (7 days)

Outfit Fragments/ Lucky Voucher

However, the most sought-after items are the permanent variant Gladiator Set and Mysterious Spiral DP 28. They can be obtained by exchanging 20 outfit fragments. Once the rewards are obtained, players can flaunt them in the main lobby and Spawn Island.

Players should also note that unused Outfit Fragments will get carried over to the next event.

How to get Fortune Packs from the Lucky Bundle event in BGMI?

Users need to spend a certain amount of money to get hold of Fortune Packs that will enable them to get UC, crates, and Fortune Boxes. These Fortune Boxes can be used to get time-limited and permanent cosmetics offered. Furthermore, purchasing Fortune Packs will provide players a chance to get one extra Fortune Box each day.

However, BGMI players must remember that only one Fortune Pack can be purchased daily. The event will refresh every day at 5.30 am IST.

Here's a look at the prices and rewards of the different Fortune Packs in the new event:

Spend 85 INR - The lowest amount that players can spend is ₹85, which entitles them to 60 UC, one Supply Crate Coupon, and one Fortune Box.

- The lowest amount that players can spend is ₹85, which entitles them to 60 UC, one Supply Crate Coupon, and one Fortune Box. Spend 190 INR - The second Fortune Pack is listed at ₹190 and enables players to get 120 UC, one Classic Crate, and two Fortune Boxes.

- The second Fortune Pack is listed at ₹190 and enables players to get 120 UC, one Classic Crate, and two Fortune Boxes. Spend 269 INR - The final Fortune Pack is priced at ₹269 and offers players 180 UC, one Premium Crate, and three Fortune Boxes.

Once the Fortune Boxes are collected, players can use them to earn a random reward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far