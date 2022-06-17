5 best ways to use UC in BGMI (June 2022)

Like most popular games on the market, BGMI has an in-game currency of its own. It is known as Unknown Cash (UC) and can be used to purchase items in the game.

While Krafton introduces several new items from time to time, some are more lucrative than the rest. Players can purchase UC and spend them on these items, differentiating their inventory from others.

Numerous BGMI items purchasable using UC in June 2022

1) C2S6 Month 12 Royale Pass

A new Royale Pass appears at an interval of four months. As of June 2022, the conclusion of the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6 Month 11 Hidden Hunters RP will pave the way for the upcoming Month 12 Royale Pass. The M12 RP will be based on the Toy World theme and is set to introduce plenty of rewards.

Following the norm of previous seasons, the M12 RP will be available in two variants. Players with UC can purchase either the Elite Pass variant (available at 360 UC) or the Elite Pass Plus variant (costs 960 UC).

2) Emilia

Users and fans have been urging the developers to add a new character to BGMI. Listening to their pleas, Krafton introduced Emilia, the sixth character in the title, after Victor, Sara, Andy, Carlo, and Anna.

She can be obtained from the exclusive 'Purchase and Get Emilia' event. Gamers need to spend 1200 UC to get Emilia and some extra character shards that they can use to combine with old shards and obtain any existing character.

However, those with UC must remember to purchase Emilia quickly, as the event will only be available until 30 June.

3) Shreeman Legend Voice Pack

Following the success of the voice packs of popular streamers like Jonathan, Kaztro, Payal, Snax, Dynamo, Ghatak, and Mavi, the voice packs of Shreeman Legend have arrived in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The streamer's audio files have been incorporated into the basic and event voice pack variants. While the former is available in the in-game shop for 250 UC, the latter can be purchased for 300 UC from the 'Shreeman Legend is Here' exclusive event.

However, those willing to purchase the event voice pack variant must do so before 18 June. The basic variant, on the other hand, will be available in the game for a few weeks.

4) Majestic Cavalry Set and Majestic Cavalry M24

The new 'Winged Cavalry' Lucky Spin has cruised into the battle royale title and will live until 15 July. Like other Lucky Spins, the 'Winged Cavalry' offers BGMI players several cosmetics and items that are set to enhance the quality of their in-game inventory.

Those who can spend plenty of UC can use the Lucky Spin to get hold of either the Majestic Cavalry Set or the Majestic Cavalry M24. Both cosmetics look fantastic and are unique.

5) Materials

Materials are rarely found in Battlegrounds Mobile India. These items are used to develop upgradable gun skins (available in plenty).

In June 2022, Materials can be obtained from the 'Evangelion Discovery' event, which celebrates the game's collaboration with the popular Japanese manga - Evangelion.

BGMI gamers with UC can open the 'Evangelion Crate A' to get Materials. However, obtaining the items depends entirely on their luck. While a single crate costs 90 UC, a bundle of 10 crates costs 810 UC.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

