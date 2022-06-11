Mavi's BGMI ID, stats, rank F/D ratio, and YouTube earnings in June 2022

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is renowned in the BGMI gaming community. He is regarded as one of the finest IGLs in the country as he has previously led his former team, OR Esports, to the second spot in PMWL East: 2020.

The superstar currently plies his trade for Team X Spark. Adding to his repertoire, Mavi has become a content creator, and he uploads videos on YouTube and LOCO. He also livestreams the game on these platforms.

Detailing BGMI star Mavi's performance in ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6

Seasonal stats and rank

Being the IGL of Team X Spark, Mavi is seen playing all the games for the team, which gives him less time to play classic matches. However, he still manages to livestream the title for a couple of hours daily to churn content out of it.

In the new Cycle 2 Season 6, Mavi has reached the Crown IV tier, collecting 3840 total seasonal points. However, if he streams and plays classic matches regularly, he could easily get to the Ace Dominator tier, a feat he has achieved in C2S5.

BGMI superstar Mavi's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Krafton)

Mavi has already played 65 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and won 16 Chicken Dinners in the new season. He has reached the top ten in 40 games alongside his squadmates (with a top ten percentage of 61.5).

"The Man with the Golden Hand" has managed to deal a total damage of 70379.4, with an average damage of 1082.8. Furthermore, he has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 6.72 and has outplayed 437 enemies.

Mavi's insane gun skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 21.1. He also has an average survival time of 8.4 minutes (decent as he mainly plays the new Core Circle mode). His best performance in the new C2S6 was in a match where he had 22 finishes and dealt 2780 damage.

Note: Mavi's stats were recorded when writing and are subject to change.

BGMI ID and IGN

Mavi's performance in BGMI esports tournaments and scrims has helped him become a popular figure in the Indian gaming community. Fans searching for his profile to look at his stats can find it using his UID, 537921262, and his popular in-game name (IGN), TXxMaVVii.

YouTube income

Mavi's transfer to Team X Spark made him one of the country's highest-earning BGMI esports players. He is also a part of the S8UL gaming organization as well as the 8bit Creatives agency.

However, he also earns a considerable amount of monthly money from his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 1.27 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Mavi has generated revenue between $971 and $15.5K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also accumulated more than 22K subscribers in this period.

