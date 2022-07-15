BGMI 2.1 update APK file size and link for Android devices

BGMI's updates always create a massive stir in the gaming community. Players and fans eagerly wait to get their hands on the new additions and look forward to any improvements made to the battle royal experience.

The conclusion of the 2.0 update has made way for the introduction of the major 2.1 update. The new variant has brought in a variety of content, and the Ancient Secret: Arise mode has already become the talk of the town within hours of its release.

APK details of BGMI's latest 2.1 update and how to download

Krafton released the 2.1 update for the game yesterday. This ended the month-long wait after the release of the beta variant (released exclusively for testers).

The new update finished rolling out at 6:30 pm IST yesterday. Players can now download the APK file and enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

Download the BGMI 2.1 APK here: https://apkdownload.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/bgmi_client_lastest.apk

2.1 variant APK file size: 556.57 MB

Android gamers who have devices with at least 4.4.1 Android version and 2 GB RAM can follow the guide to download and experience the brand new 2.1 update.

Here's a look at the steps on how to download the apk.

Gamers need to head over to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India and search for the APK file.

Users are then required to click on the Install button, which will initiate the download process.

Following the successful completion of the installation procedure, they need to open the updated game and allow storage and mic permissions.

Finally, users must log in to BGMI 2.1 using their Twitter, Google Play, or Facebook account.

Android users can also head over to the Google Play Store and download the game from there. The updated file size in the Play Store varies between 293 MB and 353 MB for different devices.

List of exciting new additions in the 2.1 update

The new 2.1 update is the fourth periodic update that the game has received in 2022. The introduction of new weapons, modes, items, and cosmetics has made the update an instant hit among gamers in the Indian community.

Here's an overview of the notable features available in the July update:

Ancient Secret: Arise mode - New Lobby, Jackal and Scarab Ruins, Emperor Temple, and SandStorm City Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes New gun - Lynx AMR Tactical Backpack Remodeled Cheer Park with changing timezones (day, dusk, and night), Gaming Center, and Shopping Center Major bug fix Shotgun attachment - Quick Loader Change in damage stats of weapons New feature - Getting knocked by vehicle explosion Month 13 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities Sound Training mode

With a plethora of features introduced in the new 2.1 update, the buzz surrounding the game is enormous. Many veteran BGMI players have already returned to the title to experience the thrill of the themed Ancient Secret mode once again.

