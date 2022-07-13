How to download PUBG Mobile 2.1 update on Android and iOS devices

Updates in PUBG Mobile arrive after an interval of two months and create a massive buzz in the gaming community. Many players across the globe are eagerly waiting to experience the new update that brings unique cosmetics, modes, items, events and more.

Following the successful 2.0 update, the gaming community awaits the release of 2.1. The update is set to re-introduce the Ancient Secret mode after two years. This has created massive hype amongst fans.

PUBG Mobile 2.1 update: Installation process for Android and iOS devices

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have finally given a nod to the release of the 2.1 update after a month of beta testing. As a result, the July update started to roll out in various regions earlier today. With that being said, the global release is set for July 13 for Android and Apple users across the globe.

Installation process

For Android users

Android users who have devices with at least 2GB RAM and 4.4.1 Android, can follow the guide to download and enjoy playing the brand new 2.1 update. Here's a look at the steps.

Firstly, users need to go to the Google Play Store and find the game.

users need to go to the Google Play Store and find the game. Then they are required to click on the Install option which will initiate the download procedure.

Once the installation procedure is finished, they need to open the title and allow storage and mic permissions.

Finally, users must login to PUBG Mobile using their Twitter, Google Play or Facebook accounts.

For iOS users

Here's a look at the complete installation guide for the July update on Apple devices.

At first, players need to navigate their way to the Apple Store and search for the title.

Then, they need to tap on the Download option to start the download procedure.

Once the installation is complete, they need to allow storage, and mic permissions.

The final step requires users to login to the updated version of PUBG Mobile via their Google Play, Twitter or Facebook accounts.

Note: Indian players must refrain from installing the game as it is banned in the country. They can wait until July 15 for BGMI to release the 2.1 update, which will have similar features.

What are the exciting features coming in the 2.1 update?

Following the norm of its predecessors, the new July update promises to exceed players' expectations, with plenty of new additions. Unique weapons, modes, items and cosmetics will massively enhance their gameplay experience.

Here's an overview of the new additions to the game:

Ancient Secret mode Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes New gun - Lynx AMR Tactical Backpack Remodeled Cheer Park with a new Gaming Center and Shopping Center Major bug fix Shotgun attachment - Quick Loader Change in damage stats of guns Month 13 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities

With so many features added by the developers in the new update, the excitement regarding it is massive. Many veteran PUBG Mobile players will also make a comeback to the game to play the Ancient Secret mode after two years.

