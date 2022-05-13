BGMI 2.0 update patch notes, collaboration event, and release date

Any BGMI update is met with enthusiasm from fans and players of the game who are excited to get their hands on the new features and cosmetics.

The second week of May marks the conclusion of the ongoing 1.9 update and the release of the 2.0 update. The new update is set to bring in new items, modes, themes, mechanics, features, and a lot more to give players the best BR experience.

When will the BGMI 2.0 update be released?

Following the norm of every update, Krafton has taken to the official website of the game and unveiled details of the 2.0 update's release date and time.

The update will start rolling out on 13 May between 12.30 pm and 8.30 pm IST for Android users on the Google Play Store. The same will be rolled out at 4.00 pm IST on 13 May on the Apple App Store for iOS users.

BGMI 2.0 update patch notes

The patch notes for the new 2.0 update were released on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The video showcased that the update would bring in several new features and changes to the game.

Here's a look at some notable features listed in the patch notes of the upcoming 2.0 update in BGMI:

1) The new official version of Livik will include the following:

Advanced Supply Zone

Treasure hunt

Football challenge

High-flying vehicles challenges

Ziplines

Herbs

Recall Tower

Firearm Depot

2) C2S6 and Month 11 Royal Pass

3) Evangelion Discovery theme mode

4) New all-terrain vehicle - UTV

5) XT weapon-purchasing feature

6) New gameplay and features - incomplete RP missions merged into an in-match tab, improved shotgun range, and magazine capacity bar

7) New Ban Pan system

7) Basic improvements to controls and UI

8) MG3 gun in Metro Royale mode

9) Emergency pickup

10) Improved recall feature

New Baby Shark collaboration event

Krafton recently issued a press statement announcing BGMI's collaboration with Pinkfong Baby Shark. This is the game's second collaboration with the brand whose popular song touched hearts across the globe.

Based on the announcement, the collaboration will be live in the game shortly and will continue until 2 June. Players can get their hands on specific Baby Shark rewards and expand their in-game inventory.

Here's a look at the list of rewards announced by Krafton.

Baby Shark Set

Baby Shark Smoke Grenade

Baby Shark Parachute

William Ornament

X3 Baby Shark Helmets

X3 Baby Shark Backpacks

William Set

Baby Shark Pan

Baby Shark and William Motorcycle

