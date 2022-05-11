BGMI x Baby Shark collaboration: All you need to know

It has only been 10 months since BGMI was released exclusively for Indian mobile gamers. Within this short span of time, the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile has created a massive player base of its own, with millions playing the game regularly.

The developers of the BR title, Krafton Inc., have introduced several themes, events, and modes in the game to enhance the user experience considerably. A lot of these events and modes stem from the game's collaboration with brands from different fields.

In 2022 itself, players have witnessed the game collaborating with Marvel's Spider-Man franchise, popular Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen, and automobile giants Lamborghini. Adding to that list is the upcoming collaboration with Baby Shark. This will be the game's second collaboration with Baby Shark, with the previous one concluding six months ago.

Things that BGMI players must know about the game's upcoming collaboration with Baby Shark

Earlier today, through a press release, Krafton announced Battlegrounds mobile India's second collaboration with global sensation Baby Shark. This announcement followed PUBG Mobile's announcement a couple of days back. Both variants are set to have Pinkfong Baby Shark-themed items as rewards for the players.

The collaboration will go live in the game shortly and will continue until 2 June. Several events will help players get their hands on time-limited as well as permanent rewards upon completing missions and exchanging tokens.

Here's a look at the complete list of rewards unveiled by Krafton.

Baby Shark Set

Baby Shark Smoke Grenade

Baby Shark Parachute

William Ornament

X3 Baby Shark Helmets

X3 Baby Shark Backpacks

Baby Shark Set

William Set

Baby Shark Pan

Baby Shark and William Motorcycle

Along with these rewards, fans and players can also enjoy a new video, 'The Treasure Squad', which will feature a BGMI team hunting airdrops.

The event will be live in the game alongside the Power Play event, which has already become a success, with many BGMI players returning to the game to obtain the rewards contained in the event.

BGMI previously collaborated with Pinkfong Baby Shark back in October and November 2021, introducing Baby Shark-themed gear and emotes to the Battle Royale title, which enabled players to recreate Baby Shark’s popular dance moves in-game.

It is worth waiting to see whether the developers will incorporate any new modes to go along with the events to celebrate the collaboration.

