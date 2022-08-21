Fans rejoice as BTS and BLACKPINK snag “Group of the Year” nomination at 2022 MTV VMAs

Korean artists BTS and BLACKPINK have bagged some more nominations at the 2022 MTV VMAs. In addition to their previous nominations, BTS and BLACKPINK have been nominated for the "Group of the Year" category as shared by MTV. The announcement comes almost a month after the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) announced the list of nominees.

Fans of both BTS (ARMY) and BLACKPINK (BLINKs) took to social media to express their happiness and excitement as two of the biggest K-pop groups are all set to take over the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Fans respond to BTS and BLACKPINK's nomination at 2022 MTV VMAs

While music lovers wait for a BTS versus BLACKPINK face-off, fans know that ultimately, it is a win for K-pop.

bella misses jihoon sm @jihoonlvr_ blackpink vs bts????? this is going to be a LONGGGGGG FIGHT blackpink vs bts????? this is going to be a LONGGGGGG FIGHT 😩 https://t.co/nvFw1xMAez

BTS and BLACKPINK’s respective fandoms agree it is a big day for both the artists and, regardless of the results, they are already winners.

jules @chaeelisas woke up from my nap to blackpink breaking records, being nominated as girl group of the year at the vmas and the bts video. they are THOSE girls! woke up from my nap to blackpink breaking records, being nominated as girl group of the year at the vmas and the bts video. they are THOSE girls! https://t.co/NSszfneOLo

Army⁷_Blink⁴💜 OT¹¹ @BANGPINK_11 🥺🥺 BTS AND BLACKPINK BOTH GOT NOMINATED FOR GROUP OF THE YEAR AT @vmas I AM BEYOND PROUD OF U GUYS!! LOVE U GUYS🥺🥺 BTS AND BLACKPINK BOTH GOT NOMINATED FOR GROUP OF THE YEAR AT @vmas I AM BEYOND PROUD OF U GUYS!! LOVE U GUYS😭😭🥺🥺 https://t.co/dpw8oX7qhV

Lisa Maysera @LMaysera BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for Group of the Year. Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist to be nominated for VMAs ift.tt/IrDboNS BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for Group of the Year. Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist to be nominated for VMAs ift.tt/IrDboNS https://t.co/WuLvxlFY3b

ARMYs are delighted to see Jung Kook earn a nomination at the 2022 MTV VMAs

ARMYs have one more reason to celebrate as the group’s maknae Jung Kook made history by earning a nomination in a major category at the 2022 MTV VMAs without making an official solo debut or album release this year.

The official Twitter account of the MTV VMAs announced Jung Kook as a nominee in the pop category of “Song Of The Summer” for his first solo collab single, Left And Right, along with Charlie Puth.

Jung Kook has now joined BLACKPINK’s Lisa as the only K-pop soloist to be nominated at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Not only that, but Jung Kook became the only K-pop soloist to ever get a major nomination in the "Pop" category of the VMAs.

ARMYs took to social media to express their excitement over this historic announcement and congratulated Bangtan's youngest member.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS SBS News reported on Jungkook and BTS being nominated in the VMAs on National TV.



“Jungkook is nominated for the 'Song of The Summer' category with the collaboration song 'Left And Right' with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth” SBS News reported on Jungkook and BTS being nominated in the VMAs on National TV.“Jungkook is nominated for the 'Song of The Summer' category with the collaboration song 'Left And Right' with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth” https://t.co/laLkUeegqs

Jungkook Times✨ @JJK_Times K media | Jungkook of BTS is the first Korea soloist in history to be nominated at the MTV VMAs as “Left and Right” collaborated by him and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is nominated for “Song of Summer” at 2022 VMAs K media | Jungkook of BTS is the first Korea soloist in history to be nominated at the MTV VMAs as “Left and Right” collaborated by him and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is nominated for “Song of Summer” at 2022 VMAs https://t.co/WaPoFxANfU

José/JK Mixtape⁷ @TheJose8A

Charlie Puth & Jungkook have been nominated for Song of Summer for “Left and Right”! - Voting starts Aug.25 BTS has been nominated for Group of the Year! - Voting starts Aug.22Charlie Puth & Jungkook have been nominated for Song of Summer for “Left and Right”! - Voting starts Aug.25 #VMAs BTS has been nominated for Group of the Year! - Voting starts Aug.22Charlie Puth & Jungkook have been nominated for Song of Summer for “Left and Right”! - Voting starts Aug.25 #VMAs https://t.co/bPTCfBbr46

ARMYs reminded each other that amidst all the excitement and “euphoria,” fans must not forget to vote for Bangtan and Jung Kook. Fans also noted that the MTV VMAs have started following Jung Kook on Instagram after the historic nomination.

hani⁷ @itsbtszone we're going to win that VMAs at any cost. for bts , for jungkook. spread and take this voting seriously. others are making several accounts and voting for their faves. focus on bts. and vote. we're going to win that VMAs at any cost. for bts , for jungkook. spread and take this voting seriously. others are making several accounts and voting for their faves. focus on bts. and vote.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ « | » @_RapperJK BIG NEWS!! VMAs has now followed Jungkook on IG! While they had followed the official BTS account before, jungkook is the first individual member to be followed by them. He has just received a nomination from them and hopefully will perform on their stage!! #JUNGKOOK BIG NEWS!! VMAs has now followed Jungkook on IG! While they had followed the official BTS account before, jungkook is the first individual member to be followed by them. He has just received a nomination from them and hopefully will perform on their stage!! #JUNGKOOK https://t.co/EeT6ceEKBT

As per the nomination list that has been released, Bangtan bagged nominations in four different categories, thereby becoming the most-nominated group of this year’s awards.

Bangtan is nominated in the “Best K-pop” category for the title track Yet to Come from their anniversary anthology album Proof, "Best Choreography" for Permission to Dance, “Best Metaverse Performance” for Minecraft, and finally, “Best Visual Effects,” their joint nomination with Coldplay, for the soulful collab song My Universe.

Interestingly, BTS won the “Best K-pop” category for the past three years. In 2019, when they were first nominated for the award, they won two categories, "Best Group" and "Best K-pop," and in 2020, they bagged both "Best Pop" and "Best K-pop" awards.

BLACKPINK has also been nominated for “Best Metaverse Performance” for PUBG, while the group's maknae Lisa has been nominated separately in the “Best K-pop” category for debut solo track LALISA.

ً @bangpinkthinks Bts and blackpink are nominated for group of the year at vmas (voting opens at 22 aug)

Left & Right ft Jungkook is nominated for song of the summer (25 aug)

Permission to dance by bts is nominated for best choreography at vmas (non votable)

✩-give them there full support Bts and blackpink are nominated for group of the year at vmas (voting opens at 22 aug)Left & Right ft Jungkook is nominated for song of the summer (25 aug)Permission to dance by bts is nominated for best choreography at vmas (non votable)✩-give them there full support 🏆Bts and blackpink are nominated for group of the year at vmas (voting opens at 22 aug)🏆Left & Right ft Jungkook is nominated for song of the summer (25 aug) 🏆Permission to dance by bts is nominated for best choreography at vmas (non votable) ✩-give them there full support https://t.co/1VChVTHro5

BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Jennie top August individual member Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual group members of the idol groups.

Among boy groups, Bangtan member Jimin topped the list for the 43rd non-consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 6,009,493. Meanwhile, amongst girl groups BLACKPINK’s Jennie landed atop the aforementioned list with a brand reputation index of 5,141,766, marking a 43.80 percent increase in her score since July.

The 2022 MTV VMAs will air live on August 28 at 8 pm ET. The ceremony will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

