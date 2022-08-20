Create

BTS’ V poses for a delightful snap with “bestie” Lee Jung-jae

BTS&#039; V poses with Lee Jung-jae (Image via Instagram/@from_jjlee)
BTS' V poses with Lee Jung-jae (Image via Instagram/@from_jjlee)
reaction-emoji
Anwaya Mane
Anwaya Mane
ANALYST
Modified Aug 20, 2022 07:01 PM IST

It is not unknown to fans that BTS’ V is a lovable social butterfly who can befriend anyone, irrespective of age and gender.

On August 19, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae took to Instagram to share a photo featuring his new "bestie", BTS' V. In the candid selca, both the stars can be seen flaunting their good looks as they smile for the camera.

The fandom has its own inside jokes about the Stigma singer, such as how the actor can so easily befriend people and become their "bestie."

still thinking about that pic with psy and jung-jae like damn why he know the whole block

BTS' V is seen winking while holding up the 'V' sign in the selca, with Lee Jung Jae by his side holding the camera.

BTS’ V and Lee Jung-jae: Fans shower the two Korean stars with love

@knjgIoss 😃 I vote for #BUTTER for #BestMusicVideo at 2022 #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt https://t.co/vXzqSFiqwV

The reunion of the two Korean megastars delighted fans. This isn’t the first time the two have taken a selfie together. Lee Jung-jae and BTS’ V met in December 2021 as well. The Squid Game actor made ARMYs happy by sharing a sweet photo of them.

Fans showered both of them with love and support on Twitter after the drop of the new selca.

Actor Lee Jung Jae instagram update with Kim Taehyung, we got another selca from them 😍 TL says this might be taken during the hunt premiere I vote #V of @BTS_twt for #AudacyAOTSRound 3 https://t.co/oO2HiZE0Oa
Kim taehyung with actor lee jung jae again ?!??! https://t.co/viGtqaTaOV
@allkpop The social butterfly KIM TAEHYUNGHe always loved and appreciated by the elites and everyone 💜

Fans are in awe of their amazing friendship despite the considerable age difference between them, and have noticed that V loves to do the "peace sign".

@allkpop I love them 😍 #KIMTAEHYUNG #LEEJUNGJAE https://t.co/uRO9YWVvaY
@allkpop I love them!!! #KIMTAEHYUNG #LeeJungjae Together they have a true and extraordinary chemistry.They are a perfect couple because their natural beauties together are dynamite!
[INFO]The official twitter account for the Emmy nominated and award winning series Squid Game shared their enthusiasm over Taehyung’s selca with Lee Jung Jae#방탄소년단#taekook #BTSARMY #taekook #JK #KimTaehuyng #BTSKpop #BTSARMY #btstaehyung #TAEHYUNG #BTSV #방탄소년단 #태형 https://t.co/ZJJXFpJeko

Most ARMYs are also sharing how BTS member V is the "most in-demand" Korean celebrity as a result of his unrivaled popularity, as evidenced by these fan reactions.

@allkpop It's said that Taehyung is the most in-demand actor in Korea at the moment. Manifesting Taehyung will be able to collaborate with Lee Jung Jae one day!#방탄소년단뷔 #KimTaehyung #テヒョン #BTSV #LEEJUNGJAE
@allkpop MOST POPULAR CELEBRITY KIM TAEHYUNG#뷔 #V #BTSV #김태 #방탄소년단뷔 #KimTaehyung #Taehyung https://t.co/qT3ME6irmk
@allkpop WE LOVE YOU KIM TAEHYUNGV BORN TO BE A SUPERSTAR#V #BTSV #KimTaehyung #Taehyunghttps://t.co/fwBVjAl5Wb

They are also manifesting a special appearance of the Singularity singer in Squid Game season 2 so that we can see these two Korean stars on screen together.

@allkpop Squid Game 2 manifesting 🙏😎
@allkpop Manifesting Squid Games Season 2 for this superstar duo! 🙏 Multi-talented Taehyung has so many options it’s impossible to predict what he has in store for us next! 🫶💜

It is also interesting to note that both Korean stars opened their personal Instagram accounts last year.

Lee Jung-jae launched his private Instagram account in October last year after the stupendous success of Squid Game season1 and BTS’ V opened his personal Instagram account in December along with his other Bangtan teammates.

The Bangtan star is currently the most followed male K-pop idol on Instagram with a staggering 50 million followers.

The two stars have been a part of “mutual admiration society” and have spoken about how they are fans of each other’s work. Lee Jung-jae shared that he loves listening to BTS's music.

BTS member V rocked a masked guard cosplay from Squid Game during BTS’ recent 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' concerts in Los Angeles, California, paying tribute to the record-breaking show in his own little way.

Oh yall the day we see “ k-media reported that BTS’ V going to join the cast of squid game in season 2” it is about to be a movie on here https://t.co/PoR04v7xPy

BTS’ V is ‘The Most Viewed Wikipedia Page for a Korean Solo Artist' for 19 consecutive months

BTS V on Weverse https://t.co/oIjaWgRncP

BTS’ V proves yet again why he is considered the most desirable K-pop idol by fans and media alike.

It has been revealed that V is' The Most Viewed Wikipedia Page for a Korean Solo Artist 'for 19 consecutive months now, with over 27.4 million views.

Kim Taehyung is #1 The Most Viewed Kpop Idol on Wikipedia History https://t.co/AYvVVlj1kU

He was also ranked first among K-pop idols for the month of July in the aforementioned category, with a total of 179,900 page views and an average of about 5,800 page views per day, ranking alongside K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo and its stars.

BTS member V is currently prepping for his debut solo album as Bangtan announced a break from group activities at Festa Dinner in June.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

Edited by Babylona Bora
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...