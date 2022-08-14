“There is still cake on the windshield”: Benny Blanco on behind the scenes of making of BTS x Snoop Dogg’s music video

BTS, the globally renowned boyband, has found itself another avid fan. This time, it is the iconic American record producer Benny Blanco, who recently worked with BTS in the making of a music video for BTS and Snoop Dogg’s latest musical collaboration Bad Decisions, which dropped on August 5.

After the release of the music video, Benny Blanco shared stories from behind the scenes by addressing questions raised by fans. The fun music video produced by Blanco features him in the role of a dedicated fan of the group who is seen preparing for an upcoming BTS concert. Spilling stories from the making of the video, Blanco revealed that his favorite part of the video was when the cake got smashed at a car’s windshield.

“my favorite part was when the cake fell and got messy and i had to run so fast bc i was late to the show !!!"

benny blanco @ItsBennyBlanco twitter.com/AnaJ2111/statu… Anaa @AnaJ2111 @ItsBennyBlanco #AskBenny First of all a big fan of yours 🥺 my question is what's your favorite moment while filming the MV First of all a big fan of yours🥺 my question is what's your favorite moment while filming the MV @ItsBennyBlanco #AskBenny 💜 First of all a big fan of yours ❤🥺 my question is what's your favorite moment while filming the MV my favorite part was when the cake fell and got messy and i had to run so fast bc i was late to the show !!! #AskBenny my favorite part was when the cake fell and got messy and i had to run so fast bc i was late to the show !!! #AskBenny twitter.com/AnaJ2111/statu…

Benny also revealed that the car was his own and is now ruined due to the smashed cake on its windshield.

“yes that’s my car in the video and yes there is still cake smeared in the vents near the windshield… but now it kinda just smells like eggs and poop”

benny blanco @ItsBennyBlanco 5. yes that’s my car in the video and yes there is still cake smeared in the vents near the windshield… but now it kinda just smells like eggs and poop 5. yes that’s my car in the video and yes there is still cake smeared in the vents near the windshield… but now it kinda just smells like eggs and poop https://t.co/XPzjrBJNuV

Benny Blanco talks about working with BTS and being an ARMY

BTS is making news in the Hollywood music industry with their recent collaboration with legendary artist Snoop Dogg for the track Bad Decisions. Benny Blanco loved this track so much that he not only produced it, but also appeared in its music video.

While talking about this experience, Blanco confessed to being a huge fan of the K-Pop boy band and shared his story on becoming a part of the ARMY. The track Blood, Sweat and Tears was the first song of the band that Blanco had heard, and that left such a deep impression on him that he went on to become obsessed with the band and their content. He tweeted saying,

“when I saw the video for ‘Blood, Sweat, and Tears’ I immediately fell in love with BTS"

Additionally, he revealed that he decided to work with the K-Pop powerhouse after going to one of their concerts. The recent opportunity of a collaboration with Snoop Dogg gave him the best way to manifest his dream. Sharing his thoughts on the collab, Blanco said,

“I went to a BTS concert and was completely blown away… and i made it my life goal to do a song with BTS… i first worked with snoop dogg on california girls but hadn’t worked with him in so long… so it was amazing to do it all together”

benny blanco @ItsBennyBlanco twitter.com/itsmixsp/statu… ᴮᴱM 𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑩𝑻𝑺 @itsmixsp @ItsBennyBlanco #AskBenny Why did you choose BTS and Snoop Dog for this specific song? @ItsBennyBlanco #AskBenny Why did you choose BTS and Snoop Dog for this specific song? 👀 i went to a BTS concert and was completely blown away… and i made it my life goal to do a song with BTS… i first worked with snoop dogg on california girls but hadn’t worked with him in so long… so it was amazing to do it all together #AskBenny i went to a BTS concert and was completely blown away… and i made it my life goal to do a song with BTS… i first worked with snoop dogg on california girls but hadn’t worked with him in so long… so it was amazing to do it all together #AskBenny twitter.com/itsmixsp/statu…

benny blanco @ItsBennyBlanco twitter.com/N0uramr/status… nour⁷ @N0uramr @ItsBennyBlanco #AskBenny how was it working with the vocal line? also do you have a favourite bts song, if so what is it? @ItsBennyBlanco #AskBenny how was it working with the vocal line? also do you have a favourite bts song, if so what is it? its so easy to work with them bc they do everything perfectly the first time they try…. its too hard to choose my favorite BTS song bc all of them are so good !!! #AskBenny its so easy to work with them bc they do everything perfectly the first time they try…. its too hard to choose my favorite BTS song bc all of them are so good !!! #AskBenny twitter.com/N0uramr/status…

Benny shared that in the music video, he meticulously duplicated an outfit worn by K-Pop heartthrob Jimin and kept it in a display case. It was revealed that his outfit was handcrafted because the original line of production of the clothes Jimin wore was discontinued. Benny disclosed that one of his friends burnt the midnight oil in order to paint the shoes he wore in the MV to ensure they looked identical to the one Jimin wore in the Dynamite music video.

benny blanco @ItsBennyBlanco 2. my friend @cloheyyy hand made the entire outfit to match jimin’s from the dynamite video bc most of the clothes were discontinued… she literally stayed up all night hand painting the shoes hours before the shoot



3. yes that’s my real mom in the video 2. my friend @cloheyyy hand made the entire outfit to match jimin’s from the dynamite video bc most of the clothes were discontinued… she literally stayed up all night hand painting the shoes hours before the shoot3. yes that’s my real mom in the video https://t.co/AxYHhSY2y6

Further, Blanco also recalled his favorite part of the shooting. This was from the hilarious moment where Benny made a "Bora" cake which he was carrying to the concert, but it got dramatically destroyed after a hard slam on the brakes of the car he was driving.

Blanco revealed the shooting of the scene to be his favorite, even though it had dire consequences for his car, which continued to smell horrid days after the shoot was over.

benny blanco @ItsBennyBlanco twitter.com/AnaJ2111/statu… Anaa @AnaJ2111 @ItsBennyBlanco #AskBenny First of all a big fan of yours 🥺 my question is what's your favorite moment while filming the MV First of all a big fan of yours🥺 my question is what's your favorite moment while filming the MV @ItsBennyBlanco #AskBenny 💜 First of all a big fan of yours ❤🥺 my question is what's your favorite moment while filming the MV my favorite part was when the cake fell and got messy and i had to run so fast bc i was late to the show !!! #AskBenny my favorite part was when the cake fell and got messy and i had to run so fast bc i was late to the show !!! #AskBenny twitter.com/AnaJ2111/statu…

Bad Decisions is the first collab between the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg and BTS, and it was dropped on August 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das