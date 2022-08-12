5 times BTS made 'bad decisions' on Run BTS

BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook’s Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg and benny blanco is not the only bad decision out in the open. Ask an ARMY of the many betrayals or wrong decisions the septet made on the beloved variety show Run BTS, and they’ll be able to count five easily off the top of their heads.

The variety show aired weekly for months on end. But its endearing aspects—seeing members laugh out loud, competing against each other for small gift vouchers, and noticing the many creative ways the production staff would edit videos—had every ARMY wanting it to air new episodes every day of the week.

Is it then another coincidence that Bad Decisions has verses that one can connect with the variety show? Lines such as, "I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night," "I can't seem to ever get you out of my mind," and "When it comes to rules, I break 'em" can very well be used to express love for the variety show too.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinions.

Bad Decisions by BTS: Run BTS edition

In celebration of the much-awaited collaboration (and RUN BTS' return with the special episode), let’s take a stroll down memory lane and look at the bad decisions the twice-nominated Grammy singers made on the variety show.

1) Jimin (unfortunately) never doubting his school BFF even for a split second

sab⁷ #maplerjin 💼 @alpacajintae 1 minute and 22 seconds of betrayal between taehyung & jimin



1 minute and 22 seconds of betrayal between taehyung & jimin https://t.co/9uoQ2WSts0

Episode 88 went down in history as probably the biggest disaster. In the over-a-decade-long friendship of Jimin and V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, living with each other, this particular episode saw the devastation that one feels when their BFF betrays them.

In this episode, the members played a game of tag where every member was given a target member. They had to stick as many stickers on their target’s back as they could. The one with the highest number of stickers on their target would win. V easily befriended Jimin, who trusted him without a split second of thought.

closed @jmincaptain JIMIN TRUSTED TAEHYUNG BUT TAEHYUNG BETRAYED JIMIN OH MY GOSH IS THIS AN ANIME OR WHAT WOXKSKXJSKDJ THE BETRAYAL JIMIN TRUSTED TAEHYUNG BUT TAEHYUNG BETRAYED JIMIN OH MY GOSH IS THIS AN ANIME OR WHAT WOXKSKXJSKDJ THE BETRAYAL https://t.co/LNQFaHguiG

Who wouldn’t trust a friend with whom they experienced high school, auditions, struggles, debut, and world-domination together? However, the higher the trust, the greater the betrayal. When V was announced as the winner, Jimin almost had his entire life flash before his eyes. Jimin will probably remember it as the worst decision he ever made on Run BTS

2) Jin cheating off of Jung Kook

𓆩♥︎𓆪 @koomyluckycharm

This video of Jungkook hitting Seokjin with the board when he caught him cheating will always be hilarious This video of Jungkook hitting Seokjin with the board when he caught him cheating will always be hilarious 😂😂https://t.co/N9aup97WNR

One episode that speaks volumes about the eldest and youngest’s camaraderie is Episode 34. Jin and Jung Kook have a five-year age gap, but the duo’s friendship goes beyond the societal hierarchy.

Cheating (even playful) is off the books if one is competing against Jung Kook. If they’re on the same team, then the anytime-anywhere useful ‘maknae card’ allows the youngest to use it whenever he can.

In this episode, the members played a comparison game where they had to find seven differences between two similar-looking images. Jin, being his playful self, tried to sneak a glimpse of Jung Kook’s placard. While he hoped to get some answers, all he received was a bashing from the maknae.

On Jin’s part, it was still a bad decision to cheat off of Jung Kook, because it couldn’t save him from punishment. However, he did carry off the punishment outfit at the airport with utter confidence.

c⁷ @sxvenoclock Episode 34:



jin’s punishment: wear a hanbok to the airport on their way to MAMA Episode 34: jin’s punishment: wear a hanbok to the airport on their way to MAMA https://t.co/7egWm0XC12

3) Jimin trying to prove his team’s meringue was as good as the others’

sel⁷ @chimmfairy

#RUNBTS2019 THE CHEFS REACTION WHEN THE MERINGUE DROPPED INTO JIMIN'S HEAD IS PRICELESS AF THE CHEFS REACTION WHEN THE MERINGUE DROPPED INTO JIMIN'S HEAD IS PRICELESS AF #RUNBTS2019 https://t.co/gc6rA4Vxt7

Another bad decision that is probably as iconic as the real Bad Decisions, is Jimin's proving that the meringue he and V whipped up was soft, fluffy, and not runny. In Ep 57, the septet were divided into teams and were tasked with cooking Italian food in a restaurant. They were guided by professional chef Park Jun-woo.

One of the initial tasks in the game that would determine their fate (read: ingredients) for the food they cook was making meringue. The winners were determined after they turned the bowl upside down over their heads and the meringue stayed in the bowl, i.e., was thick.

sei⁷ @btsinpics THE CHEF'S REACTION, IM SCREAMING WHEN THEY HELD THE BOWLS UPSIDE DOWN OVER THEIR HEADS TO CHECK IF THE MERINGUE WAS STIFF ENOUGH AND JIMIN ENDED UP POURING IT ON HIS HAIRTHE CHEF'S REACTION, IM SCREAMING WHEN THEY HELD THE BOWLS UPSIDE DOWN OVER THEIR HEADS TO CHECK IF THE MERINGUE WAS STIFF ENOUGH AND JIMIN ENDED UP POURING IT ON HIS HAIR 😭 THE CHEF'S REACTION, IM SCREAMING https://t.co/y02sf3VTqU

SUGA, RM and j-hope’s team came first while Jin and Jung Kook’s team ranked second. However, in the rush of proving that he and V also succeeded, Jimin turned the bowl over his head without thinking twice. Down plopped the meringue on Jimin’s hair, in turn giving fans a memorable moment.

4) V asking j-hope for help feat. The Bear Roar

Run BTS’ episode 128 brought about another bad decision, but this time with the Winter Bear, V. In the Harmonica Game, one member was instructed to play the tune of a BTS song while the remaining had to guess which song it was.

In one instance, V had the answer at the tip of his tongue but was unsure if it was the right one or not. He asked j-hope for help but repeatedly requested him not to steal the answer. The Hope World rapper did just that.

After all, Run BTS isn’t fun without breaking promises. Ignoring V’s pleading, he said the answer out loud. As soon as the staff declared it correct, V ended up erupting in a fit of anger and frustration.

5) Putting their trust in the Run BTS staff to take them on safari, only to be spooked by zombies

amb ★ 「 -ㅅ-「 ㄱ -ㅅ-ㄱ @cheeksmygi can't believe the run bts staff were like "you're going on a safari trip... SIKE" and sacrificed hobi to zombies can't believe the run bts staff were like "you're going on a safari trip... SIKE" and sacrificed hobi to zombies

Betraying each other’s trust runs in the Run BTS production team’s veins too. One of the earliest episodes, No. 24 released in October 2017, carved its way into history as probably the best deception ever.

The K-pop septet, in their naivety, easily trusted the production team and believed that they were going on a jungle safari that night. Once they stepped into the bus, the staff let zombies loose, and the output was one of the most iconic Run BTS episodes ever.

On a scale of 1 to 10, believing the production team was one of the worst decisions the septet could make.

mari⁷ @taeswrlds Top 10 Anime Betrayals is the run bts staff telling BTS the amusement park opened specially for them to go on a night safari only for them to be ambushed by zombies HDJEHSJ Top 10 Anime Betrayals is the run bts staff telling BTS the amusement park opened specially for them to go on a night safari only for them to be ambushed by zombies HDJEHSJ https://t.co/NDSGmGHFDG

Apart from Run BTS too, there have been plenty of instances when BTS members made some bad decisions. Whether it be teasing each other during concerts or live stream without knowing the outcome, or accidentally endorsing a competitor’s brand, they’ve done it all. After all, the septet has been active for nearly a decade.

ARMYs will probably get to see more of such decisions when Run BTS returns on August 16, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora