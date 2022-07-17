8 times Jin and Jung Kook’s camaraderie gave off chaotic sibling energy

BTS’ hyung and maknae duo, Jin and Jung Kook overbrim with sibling energy, and the many years they have spent together are a testament to that.

From their initial debut days, Jin used to get up early in the morning just to pack Jung Kook’s lunch boxes and drive him to school. The maknae, on the other hand, complied with everything his hyung had to say, from giving massages to making friends at school.

The dynamic duo’s camaraderie as the eldest and youngest in the group is too adorable to miss out on. Hitting each other playfully yet taking care of the tiniest things, pranking each other but at the same time protecting each other, are a few sibling tendencies Jin and Jung Kook have offered ARMYs.

In light of this, let’s take a look at some of the most sibling-like moments of the duo.

The free spa experience, rescue operation at the AMAs, and more: Eight moments where Jin and Jung Kook gave sibling energy

1) Just Dance moment in In The Soop 2

Jin and Jungkook the moment they learn the meaning of "slay"

Like every sibling duo who have a dance routine that they present in front of guests, Jin and Jung Kook also love to groove to the beats together.

One instance of the same was seen in In The Soop 2, where the two were playing Just Dance, and as part of the game, they had to imitate the moves on the screen. They looked hilariously adorable and gave major sibling vibes.

2) The bride and groom on the streets

BRINGING BACK THIS JINKOOK MOMENT IN HAWAII- JUNGKOOK EVEN SAID BRIDE & GROOM AND JIN INTRODUCED HIMSELF AS "JEON SEOKJIN"



BRINGING BACK THIS JINKOOK MOMENT IN HAWAII- JUNGKOOK EVEN SAID BRIDE & GROOM AND JIN INTRODUCED HIMSELF AS "JEON SEOKJIN" https://t.co/fgllw2TJbv

Part of having a sibling is role-playing at the most random times and BTS’ Jin and Jung Kook are the perfect examples. While on their trip to Hawaii for Bon Voyage Season 2, they walked down a street pretending to be bride and groom.

Jin also referred to himself as “Jeon Seokjin,” which made fans burst out loud.

3) The rescue operation at the AMAs

BTS was awarded Artist Of The Year at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMA). The golden maknae while giving the acceptance speech started repeating “we’re gonna focus on” which made everyone realize that he couldn't recall what he was about to say.

He was rescued by Jin who hugged him from the back and dragged him away from the mic. This Jinkook moment will forever be iconic.

4) The free spa experience

The eldest, Jin, takes advantage of all the benefits of having a sibling younger than him. In a Run BTS! episode, Jung Kook was seen giving a massage to Jin and it came as no surprise to ARMYs.

Like any other younger sibling, Jung Kook, too, enjoyed the process of playfully ‘punching’ his hyung without getting into an actual fight.

5) The planning and plotting

#RunBTSEp131



#RunBTSEp131

Jin repeatedly hitting the table just to get jungkook soaked is peak Jinkook chaos energy and nothing else
#RunBTSEp131

Nothing screams ‘sibling behavior’ more than deliberately creating trouble for each other. As part of a game in one of the episodes of Run BTS!, there were certain words and actions that were forbidden for members and they had to figure them out on the basis of the punishment offered, which was water splashes.

Jin, who figured out that hitting the table was banned, hit the table anyway just so that Jung Kook would get soaked in water. He did it multiple times and his evil sibling laugh is proof enough of the adorable bond between the two.

6) The cheater gets hit

jungkook hitting jin because he tried to cheat by looking at his paper is still the funniest thing DHSJDH

Jin and Jung Kook are the epitomai of peak sibling behavior. In a Run BTS! episode, BTS members were asked to spot the difference between two given pictures, and Jin decided to take a quick look at Jung Kook’s answers.

Noticing his hyung cheating, Jung Kook hit him with his board, and fans couldn’t help but hail this moment as the most-sibling thing ever.

7) The master chefs

Waking up at midnight and going to the kitchen because you are hungry only to see that your sibling is already up to something is the ultimate sibling moment. It is safe to say that even Jin and Jung Kook reflect the same energy.

They love to cook together and always have each other's support when hungry, one instance of which was witnessed in In The Soop episodes.

8) The tit-for-tat response

Jin and Jung Kook, like any other sibling, are ready to fight each other. From randomly hitting one another to gearing up for a tit-for-tat response even on live interviews, they are always ready for a sibling moment.

Even at the Permission to Dance concert, the two were spotted pinching and hitting each other’s thighs like a normal routine.

