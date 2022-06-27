5 times BTS amazed fans with their punishment outfits

BTS members are known for their stunning personalities and their weird yet adorable punishment outfits add to their charisma. These 'punishment outfits' are clothing or other accessories that they have to wear if they lose in their variety show, Run BTS! Games.

Each member has made it to the airport in bizarre outfits as part of their punishment at least once. ARMYs love to see what the band does to keep them entertained. They have served some of the most hilarious yet cute looks, which makes fans wonder about their gorgeous persona.

Let’s take a look at some of the outfits and accessories the members wore that shocked the paparazzi and made ARMYs giggle.

Five times BTS’ punishment outfits won hearts: Hanbok, bunny hats, and more

1) The 80s outfit

Run BTS! episode 30 had members dressed in 80s-inspired outfits. From bell bottoms to neck scarves, they gave off 80s Hollywood vibes. The septet was divided into 2 teams: Team Kim Seok-jin and Team glasses.

They started out with dance battles where they got a chance to showcase their moves on retro songs, followed by wrestling matches. However, the cushioning game was the main element, where they were tested through quizzes. They also indulged in a singing contest.

Unfortunately, Team Kim Seok-jin lost the games that followed and had to go through with the penalty. Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin dressed as 80s-inspired characters and made an appearance at the airport.

2) Sunflowers face gear

Run BTS! Episode 94 had the marble board game and the members had a blast playing it. They were divided into two teams: Team yellow consisting of SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, and Team blue with RM, Jin, and V. They competed for three hours straight to bring the game to an end.

While Team Blue won the game by a huge margin, Team Yellow had to adorn sunflower headgear/face gear on their way to the airport. They successfully completed their punishment, which only pleased the ARMYs eyes.

3) Bunny Hats

ig: btsreeels @ultaematekoo

I'm just wondering if they had to wear these bunny hats as a punishment on Run BTS

During the Run BTS! Episode 77 and 78, members played several games. Between guessing a dish's name from their fast-forwarded recipes and answering 20 questions just to get the food right, members definitely got hungry.

The teams, Kim Seokjin and Soekjin Kim competed against each other in various food-related games. The latter won by a slight margin whereas the former had to gear up for an adorable punishment. They had to wear classic rabbit hats to the airport and V, Jimin, and J-Hope did just that.

4) The Hanbok dress

The members had the time of their lives in Run BTS! Episode 34, where the Magic Shop singers played the 'Find the hidden picture’ game. They were given boards with two pictures and had to find the differences between them. The images were almost identical and members had to concentrate on the minutest of details.

The last game was bingo but they also had individual missions to execute. At the end of the game, Jin placed last and as a result had to wear the Hanbok, which is an age-old traditional Korean outfit.

No doubt Jin made headlines for his amazing clothing.

5) Jimin’s long sleeve shirt

vminhope really showed up at the airport with the shirt jimin wanted! punishment?

Top says:

Bottom says:

Right sleeve says: I support you

Left sleeve says: I love you

Back says: I’m an army



This is so cute uwu

This is so cute uwu

Run BTS! Episode 72 introduced for the first time the Mafia game on its platform. BTS members could either be mafia, citizens, or a doctor. They had to investigate who the mafia was and the loser would have to wear t-shirts that Jimin had designed.

However, the episode was full of twists. While J-Hope thought nobody knew he was the X-man, all members were made aware of his little secret before the game even began. They were given individual missions but with a pre-condition that all had to succeed in order to win. These challenges involved J-Hope’s help and were fun to watch.

In the end, Jungkook failed in his mission, which meant everyone else, along with J-Hope, failed too. V, Jungkook, and J-Hope adorned the Jimin-designed T-shirts at the airport.

