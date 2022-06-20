BTS’ V hangs out with Wooga Squad member Choi Woo-sik in delightful new Instagram stories

BTS’ V leads an incredibly busy life, but he is also a great friend who takes out time for his friends, particularly the Wooga Squad. On June 20, BTS' V took to his Instagram story to share a couple of sweet photos with fellow Wooga Squad member and actor Choi Woo-sik.

In the first picture, BTS' V and Choi Woo-sik strike a goofy pose as the former snaps an adorable click. The two stars can be seen dressed smartly in cute t-shirts paired with chic blazers, showing off their visuals.

The second picture is a black and white photo. The Wooga Squad members can be seen seated side-by-side at a table and posing for the camera, as they appear to be waiting for their meal.

BTS' V has tagged Choi Woo-sik’s official Instagram handle - @dntlrdl on this story.

BTS’ V and Choi Woo-sik spend time together prior to In The SOOP spin-off

◡̈ @taebokkiii In the Soop featuring V's wooga squad 🤍 In the Soop featuring V's wooga squad 🤍 https://t.co/rHW5pWt2Bv

BTS' V, Choi Woo-sik, and the rest of the Wooga Squad members - Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy - are all set to headline “In the SOOP: Friendship Trip,” a spin-off of the “In the SOOP” series that previously starred BTS and SEVENTEEN.

This four-episode mini-series will showcase BTS' V along with the rest of the Wooga squad members embarking on a trip together and spending some quality time together showcasing their strong friendship to fans.

“In the SOOP: Friendship” Trip will premiere in July via JTBC and Weverse.

BTS' V became friends with actors Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik on the set of his debut TV show Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Through them, he came to know Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy and that is how they formed the Wooga Squad.

BTS’ V confirms the movie Now You See Me inspired the group’s performance at the Grammys

BTS’ Butter performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards was nothing short of spectacular, and BTS' V finally dished out some interesting details about the sensational performance.

In an interview with Weverse, BTS' V revealed how the Hollywood film Now You See Me inspired the card tricks and heist concept of their Butter performance.

BTS' V revealed that his viral conversation with singer Olivia Rodrigo during the performance was also inspired by the film as he tried to emulate the mannerisms and stylish concept of the film onto his performance.

"I kept thinking about the 'Now You See Me' movies. The way the performance on the stage unfolded also reminded me of Jason Bourne, but for talking with Olivia Rodridgo, I thought it was really important to capture the feeling of the way they con people while talking to them in Now You See Me. I thought maybe I should just speak to her casually, and that it would be like magic if I could steal her card without her noticing while we’re talking, and how it would look if we locked eyes in a fun way. Things like that."

For BTS' anthology album Proof, BTS' V chose his solo song Singularity, which talks about accepting both the public and private sides of himself instead of choosing one.

