ARMYs are hyped about another possible collaboration of BTS with Meghan Thee Stallion

Hawk-eyed ARMYs (K-pop group BTS' fandom) are speculating that Meghan Thee Stallion might be involved in a second collaboration with the K-pop group BTS. The SAVAGE singer, has previously worked on a remix version of their 2021 hit track BUTTER.

The conjectures began when Meghan Thee Stallion posted a series of tweets on August 11th, thanking her fans for supporting her throughout a rigorous court battle with her label agency 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford.

Meghan, who has been fighting the CEO of the agency in court, informed her fans that she has always had difficulty releasing her music through the agency, and that she will be leaving soon.

In a second cryptic tweet, she asked her fans to wait for her announcement, so that they could all be excited for her together. The tweet emphasised on the words ME and WE, which sent fans into a frenzy since the same words had previously been used by BTS members J-hope and RM in their respective Instagram updates.

Some fans also pointed out that the words ME and WE joined together upside down made the symbol for BTS - the iconic set of wings representing the legendary K-pop boy-group.

Fans think Meghan Thee Stallion's latest tweet has a relation to BTS

Meghan Thee Stallion posted some tweets on August 11, that sent fans into a tailspin.

The first tweet thanked fans for supporting her throughout her struggle.The second tweet, however, was somewhat cryptic and had fans debating on what it could mean. She wrote:

Fans pointed out that ME was used by J-hope in another cryptic story he put up on Instagram from his studio, and WE was a caption used by RM on February 9th on his Instagram post under a sketched silhouette of the K-pop group.

Fans pointed out how ME and WE joined upside down form the BTS logo. Some also explained the importance of the ME-WE philosophy in BTS' work.

It's like the Yin and Yang of success which represents a Positive balance between self and others.

If the Me balanced in Mind, Body and Spirit, then We will be balanced too. ++(Pg2)

@DlFrede @BTS_twt "Me-We" Philosophy and why Me-We Balance is needed in our society.It's like the Yin and Yang of success which represents a Positive balance between self and others.If the Me balanced in Mind, Body and Spirit, then We will be balanced too.

"This visually engaging depiction of Mohammed Ali’s poem illustrates that there is a ME in WE & a WE in ME; from different angles each contains the other. When the (1/5)

@BTS_twt @msorchidea "This visually engaging depiction of Mohammed Ali's poem illustrates that there is a ME in WE & a WE in ME; from different angles each contains the other."

"individual & the collective feed each other, individuals express themselves fully – even fiercely – & in this fullness of expression accept & celebrate being a piece of the whole."

"& collective art forms. At the same time, the collective's insistence on full individual expression nourishes individuality. Thereby, the two become mutually enhancing rather than mutually exclusive."



Co-founder of MeWe company, Cassius Coleman, expanded on this philosophy

"Boxing has taught me the spiritual value of failure w/ grace & persistence despite failure. Boxing is a humility generator, & humility is a virtue for a reason." Boxing is related to facing the various challenges in life. Remember the UGH! performance during MOTS ON:E? Boxing. Me.We. came from Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest boxers of all time. (In 1975 he was asked to give a poem at Harvard University after his victory over George Foreman)

The hints are too significant to ignore, especially it was revealed last year, that Meghan and BTS were in a swap deal where BTS would also be featuring in one of Meghan's songs in exchange for her feature in the Butter Remix.

when butter ft megan when that whole thing happened with megs contract etc we found out that their was a double deal where bts will collab on one of her songs aswell- it just hasnt came out yet

Meghan and BTS became friends during their collaboration. She even went on to join the gang for their Permission to Dance On Stage LA at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.

Meghan Thee Stallion's struggle with 1501 Certified Entertainment

Meghan Thee Stallion is gearing up for her new album Traumazine. However, the singer updated fans about her struggles of putting out music under her record label. She said that she's been "having to go to court just to put out art."

Meghan had first filed a lawsuit against the agency and the CEO Carl Crawford for allegedly preventing her from releasing her EP Suga and was granted a temporary restraining order. While the legal action was pending, she was contractually obligated to the agency, and her recordings were distributed by 300 Entertainment.

The rapper filed a lawsuit against her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and its CEO, former MLB player Carl Crawford.



The rapper filed a lawsuit against her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and its CEO, former MLB player Carl Crawford.

1501 Certified Entertainment also prevented Meghan from releasing the Butter remix after her previous lawsuits. She claimed that the agency was harassing her over her demand to renegotiate the contract she signed with them, back in 2018.

They attempted to prevent her from releasing the Butter remix, on pretext of the song not being "good for her career".

She also alleged that the agency demanded about $100,000 as a fee to be retained entirely by them in order to allow her appearance on the track. She later released the worldwide bop following a restraining order from the Court. The song surged to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts a week after its release.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Meghan Thee Stallion is a featuring artist on a remix of @BTS_twt 's "Butter" that is meant to release this Friday, 8/27. The rapper claims her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is trying to block the song's release.

BTS surpasses Justin Bieber to become the most viewed artist on Youtube

In other news, BTS, on August 12th overcame Justin Beiber to amass a staggering 26.7 billion views across all their official channels. With that, they have become the most viewed artist in the platform's history.

Justin Bieber stands at the second position with his own 26.6 billion views followed by Ed Sheeran at 26.1 billion views.

The music videos for BTS' songs, Boy with Luv, Dynamite, DNA, Mic Drop and FAKE LOVE all have over 1 billion views each.

