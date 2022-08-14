ARMYs are hyped about another possible collaboration of BTS with Meghan Thee Stallion

Hawk-eyed ARMYs (K-pop group BTS' fandom) are speculating that Meghan Thee Stallion might be involved in a second collaboration with the K-pop group BTS. The SAVAGE singer, has previously worked on a remix version of their 2021 hit track BUTTER.
The conjectures began when Meghan Thee Stallion posted a series of tweets on August 11th, thanking her fans for supporting her throughout a rigorous court battle with her label agency 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford.
Meghan, who has been fighting the CEO of the agency in court, informed her fans that she has always had difficulty releasing her music through the agency, and that she will be leaving soon.
In a second cryptic tweet, she asked her fans to wait for her announcement, so that they could all be excited for her together. The tweet emphasised on the words ME and WE, which sent fans into a frenzy since the same words had previously been used by BTS members J-hope and RM in their respective Instagram updates.
Some fans also pointed out that the words ME and WE joined together upside down made the symbol for BTS - the iconic set of wings representing the legendary K-pop boy-group.
Fans think Meghan Thee Stallion's latest tweet has a relation to BTS
Meghan Thee Stallion posted some tweets on August 11, that sent fans into a tailspin.
The first tweet thanked fans for supporting her throughout her struggle.The second tweet, however, was somewhat cryptic and had fans debating on what it could mean. She wrote:
" Last thing lol just wait for ME to announce so at least WE can be excited together love you hotties good night"
Fans pointed out that ME was used by J-hope in another cryptic story he put up on Instagram from his studio, and WE was a caption used by RM on February 9th on his Instagram post under a sketched silhouette of the K-pop group.
Fans pointed out how ME and WE joined upside down form the BTS logo. Some also explained the importance of the ME-WE philosophy in BTS' work.
The hints are too significant to ignore, especially it was revealed last year, that Meghan and BTS were in a swap deal where BTS would also be featuring in one of Meghan's songs in exchange for her feature in the Butter Remix.
Meghan and BTS became friends during their collaboration. She even went on to join the gang for their Permission to Dance On Stage LA at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.
Meghan Thee Stallion's struggle with 1501 Certified Entertainment
Meghan Thee Stallion is gearing up for her new album Traumazine. However, the singer updated fans about her struggles of putting out music under her record label. She said that she's been "having to go to court just to put out art."
Meghan had first filed a lawsuit against the agency and the CEO Carl Crawford for allegedly preventing her from releasing her EP Suga and was granted a temporary restraining order. While the legal action was pending, she was contractually obligated to the agency, and her recordings were distributed by 300 Entertainment.
1501 Certified Entertainment also prevented Meghan from releasing the Butter remix after her previous lawsuits. She claimed that the agency was harassing her over her demand to renegotiate the contract she signed with them, back in 2018.
They attempted to prevent her from releasing the Butter remix, on pretext of the song not being "good for her career".
She also alleged that the agency demanded about $100,000 as a fee to be retained entirely by them in order to allow her appearance on the track. She later released the worldwide bop following a restraining order from the Court. The song surged to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts a week after its release.
BTS surpasses Justin Bieber to become the most viewed artist on Youtube
In other news, BTS, on August 12th overcame Justin Beiber to amass a staggering 26.7 billion views across all their official channels. With that, they have become the most viewed artist in the platform's history.
Justin Bieber stands at the second position with his own 26.6 billion views followed by Ed Sheeran at 26.1 billion views.
The music videos for BTS' songs, Boy with Luv, Dynamite, DNA, Mic Drop and FAKE LOVE all have over 1 billion views each.