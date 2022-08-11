BTS to headline Samsung Mobile’s Galaxy unpack 2022 on August 10 as official brand partners

As the brand's official partner, BTS will grace Samsung Mobile's Galaxy Unpack 2022 on August 10, Wednesday, at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

BTS will unveil a new "foldable video" of the septet's Yet to Come, which will premiere during the event, and the video will air on giant screens at popular tourist spots such as Times Square in New York.

ARMYs are excited to watch Bangtan's special event and are waiting with bated breath to see how the event turns out to be. Check out some reactions below.

Mamta Devi @MamtaDe98800793 @SamsungMobile i can't wait purple you bts i can't waitpurple you bts @SamsungMobile 💜🇮🇳🙏i can't wait 💜💜 purple you bts💜🔥🔥🔥

Fans are in awe of how everything is painted purple in the Proof singers' honor and cannot wait to see how the event unfolds.

RachL💜 @rachelina04 @SamsungMobileUS It is 1,000 degrees in NYC! @BTS_twt I will watch on Samsung online.It is 1,000 degrees in NYC! @SamsungMobileUS @BTS_twt I will watch on Samsung online. 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 It is 1,000 degrees in NYC!

ARMYs have set their alarms and are ready to welcome Bangtan members with open arms.

BTS is all set to launch the "Bora Purple" edition of Galaxy S22 in partnership with Samsung

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090 Brands like Samsung really be using, Bora Purple. Of course when it comes to the obvious usage of "bora" & the colour purple it reminds us of @BTS_twt . Thanks to Taehyung's creative mind. Brands like Samsung really be using, Bora Purple. Of course when it comes to the obvious usage of "bora" & the colour purple it reminds us of @BTS_twt. Thanks to Taehyung's creative mind. https://t.co/EJDHMYHUUz

Bangtan members will collaborate with Samsung for their ambitious 'Greater' campaign, featuring their new line of flip phones. At this event, they will launch the new "Bora Purple" edition of Galaxy S22 phones, which will also be the theme color of Samsung's campaign.

For the unversed, "Bora" is purple in Korean and is Bangtan's signature color, christened by member V at the group's fifth muster celebration. The brand is confident that with Bangtan's association with their 'Greater' campaign, the world will be colored "Bora Purple."

“Wave of the colour purple, will soon sweep the world.”

ON_BTS @ON_BTS1

Samsung x BTS



"Nuestra icónica combinación de colores Bora Purple abarca la diversidad y el optimismo, estamos pintando la ciudad de púrpura.

Samsung y BTS se asociarán para un estreno transatlántico del video plegable 'Yet to Come' el 10 de agosto.

+ — Evento de UnboxingSamsung x BTS"Nuestra icónica combinación de colores Bora Purple abarca la diversidad y el optimismo, estamos pintando la ciudad de púrpura.Samsung y BTS se asociarán para un estreno transatlántico del video plegable 'Yet to Come' el 10 de agosto. — Evento de Unboxing 🎁Samsung x BTS"Nuestra icónica combinación de colores Bora Purple abarca la diversidad y el optimismo, estamos pintando la ciudad de púrpura. Samsung y BTS se asociarán para un estreno transatlántico del video plegable 'Yet to Come' el 10 de agosto.+ https://t.co/0H3fAu8tWR

After August 10, Samsung Electronics will open pop-up stores in New York and London, where customers can experience the new "Bora Purple" Galaxy S22 phones. The event will begin on August 11 and last through August 31.

BTS collaborates with Smart Communications to bring new variations of TinyTAN

It is raining collaborations for Bangtan. After Samsung, the K-pop juggernauts launched a new partnership with Smart Communications to bring a new line of unique licensed products for TinyTAN (Bangtan created animated characters).

This also includes 5G-ready SIM packs and load cards exclusive to subscribers. ARMYs can experience Smart's fastest mobile network with their Smart SIM TinyTAN Edition, which comes with one character card per pack.

Fans can collect eight special edition TinyTAN character cards by purchasing a 5G-ready SIM pack.

Bangtan continues their impressive reign on the Billboard charts. For the week ending on August 13, the septet's anniversary anthology album, Proof, came in at number 62 on the Billboard 200.

Proof was also ranked 53 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, while the Bangtan ranked 83 on the Artist 100.

