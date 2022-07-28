BTS x Samsung Unpacked: Release date, time, and all about the K-pop group's latest collaboration

BTS has announced an exciting collaboration with Samsung yet again, featuring the brand’s newest line of flip phones.

On July 27, ahead of the upcoming "Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Unfold Your World" event scheduled for August 10, the South Korean phone brand dropped a teaser image in black and white, featuring the Bangtan members standing with their backs to the camera. The caption read:

“Something great is on the way...Stay tuned to unfold your world."

BTS will partner with Samsung for the premier of a new 'foldable' video for Yet to Come on August 10, 4 PM EDT, which is equivalent to August 11, 5 PM KST/ 2:30 PM IST.

The complete version of the video will be unveiled on big, impressice screens in several popular travel spots, including Times Square in New York.

BTS and Samsung are all set to launch the new 'Bora Purple' colorway for the latter's ‘Greater’ campaign

According to Samsung, they will collaborate with BTS for their ambitious 'Greater' campaign, which will feature their new line of flip phones. The group's iconic track Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) will be used as the promotion's main theme song. Furthermore, Samsung plans on using BTS’ trademark color, Bora Purple, as the main color scheme of its 'Greater' campaign.

For those unversed, 'Bora' means 'Purple' in Korean, which is Bangtan’s signature color. The group even has a trademark line revolving around it - "Borahae,” which means to "purple you." The term was coined by BTS member V.

Choi Seung-eun, marketing director of MX department of Samsung Electronics and vice president of Samsung Electronics, mentioned how purple symbolizes BTS and added:

“Wave of the colour purple, will soon sweep the world.”

It is expected that Samsung will roll out a series of ‘Greater’ campaign advertisements all over the world with Bangtan's signature color. 'Bora Purple' editions of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ are also set to launch worldwide on August 10.

Moreover, the South Korean phone brand also shared videos of New York City and London in purple, making fans wonder if Bangtan members will be present in London at the launch of the ‘Bora Purple’ flip phones.

After the event on August 10, Samsung Electronics will open pop-up stores in New York and London, where customers will be able to experience the devices. The event will begin on August 11 and last through August 31.

This isn’t the first time that Samsung has teased a Bangtan edition of their phones. Back in 2020, Samsung released an exclusive Bangtan edition of their Galaxy S20+. It was purple in color and had interesting features specially designed for ARMYs.

Fan reactions

Naturally, ARMYs are excited about this collaboration between Bangtan and Samsung. They shared their reactions on Twitter.

zici | missing jungkook @chizikook_



zici | missing jungkook @chizikook_

CEO Choi explain, "We plan to present a new foldable video containing BTS' new song 'Yet to Come' through landmarks around the world, including Times Square in NY"🫡 Samsung Electronics launched a new product 'Galaxy S22 Bora' which will be released on the 10th of next month

lea⁷ @seokjinbit Samsung always gotta have BTS facing away from the camera whenever they tease a new AD with them wkehwkwj Samsung always gotta have BTS facing away from the camera whenever they tease a new AD with them wkehwkwj https://t.co/dDOBm33eJL

R๓ @ForeverwithRM samsung: we made bts as our ambassadors it'll be fun they said



meanwhile bts: *messing around with the wall of samsung phones*



R๓ @ForeverwithRM samsung: we made bts as our ambassadors it'll be fun they said

meanwhile bts: *messing around with the wall of samsung phones*

BTS snags four nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

ً♡ @archiveforJK this jungkook video is so precious to me🥹 this jungkook video is so precious to me🥹 https://t.co/uft42QOBOf

Last night, on July 26, MTV officially revealed the nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

K-pop juggernauts Bangtan snagged nominations in four different categories, making them the most-nominated group of this year’s awards. In addition to being nominated for Best K-Pop, which Bangtan has won at every MTV VMAs in the past three years, the septet is also in the running for Best Choreography for their summer track Permission to Dance, Best Metaverse Performance for Minecraft, and Best Visual Effects, for which they are jointly nominated with Coldplay for their collab track My Universe.

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k



-Best Kpop (Yet To Come)

-Best Visual Effects (My Universe)

-Best Choreo (Permission To Dance)

-Best Metaverse Performance (Minecraft)



Categories like Group of the Year will be announced later



BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k

-Best Kpop (Yet To Come)
-Best Visual Effects (My Universe)
-Best Choreo (Permission To Dance)
-Best Metaverse Performance (Minecraft)

Categories like Group of the Year will be announced later

Vote: @BTS_twt has been nominated at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Bangtan's healing title track Yet to Come is nominated alongside ITZY’s LOCO, Lisa’s LALISA, SEVENTEEN’s HOT, Stray Kids’ MANIAC, and TWICE’s The Feels.

Bora Purple Galaxy S22 will be available starting on August 10. The price will be set at ₩999,900 approx.

