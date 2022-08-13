OSTs that BTS members have been part of

Over the years, many K-pop stars have sung OSTs for K-dramas, including members of well-known groups like EXO, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ITZY, and, of course, BTS. OSTs are often as well known as the story itself. Korean drama enthusiasts will agree that Goblin's original soundtrack with songs such as Stay with me and Beautiful is as memorable as the protagonist's unique plot.

The original soundtrack (or OST) of a show often sets the tone for the duration of its run. And BTS has done an excellent job over the years of capturing the essence of the shows and enhancing their overall appeal through the OSTs they have lent their voices to.

OSTs that BTS members have contributed to: Hwarang, Our Blues, and four others

When the right music matches up with one's favorite scene, it becomes all the more special and significant. OSTs act as a linkage between complex storylines and simple emotions that touch the audience.

BTS members have also participated in quite a few original soundtracks, either as singers or producers. Here are six OSTs by BTS members that fans must listen to.

1) Hwarang OST Part. 2: It's Definitely You (vocal credits: V, Jin)

BTS' V made his acting debut in 2017's star-studded historical drama Hwarang, playing the character of Seok Han-sung. The Winter Bear singer also sang It's Definitely You with bandmate Jin for the show, earning a nomination for Best OST at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

Penned by Kim Yoo-kyung, the song details the extreme emotions one encounters while falling in love. With beautiful lyrics to accompany V's and Jin's melodious voices, It's Definitely You is a must on every fan's playlist.

"The key of my fate that I gave to the sky/ It's in my hands again/ I swallow in a long sigh and burn up my soul/ So I can have you"

2) Itaewon Class OST Part. 12: Sweet Night (vocal, songwriting, production credits: V)

Sharing the songwriting credits with Hiss noise, ADORA, and Michel “Lindgren” Schulz, V wrote Sweet Night with Park Seo-joon's character from 2020's Itaewon Class in mind.

Written entirely in English, Sweet Night is a comforting listen, at times sounding like a lullaby gently lulling one to sleep, while serving as a reminder to rest as needed and always acknowledge those who matter. The track is a beautiful addition to Itaewon Class, adding that little BTS magic to make the modern and sophisticated series even better.

3) Jirisan OST Part. 4 : Yours (vocal credits: Jin)

Known for soulful ballads like Abyss, Epiphany, and Awake, Jin added another feather to his cap when he lent his voice to the original soundtrack of the 2021 series Jirisan.

With an expressive voice that can touch the most stoic of people, Jin shows off his incredible vocal control in the impassioned and profound Yours. The ending of the song is especially striking, as the Moon singer hums "La-da-da-da, la-da-da-da, da" with a melancholic anguish conveyed through his voice.

4) Our Beloved Summer OST Part. 5 : Christmas Tree (vocal credits: Jin)

Christmas Tree is the perfect OST for a K-drama series that was released in December 2021. Written by songwriter Nam Hye-seung (and Kim Kyung-hee) with V and his style of music in mind, the song compliments the story of Our Beloved Summer well.

Kim Tae-hyung's rich baritone conveys the emotions of yearning, while the soft guitar strumming adds a dimension of tranquility to the sentimental lyrics.

"Someday again/ When the wind blows/ Even if my heart flies/ I will be waiting"

The Singularity singer is perfectly suited for songs that allow him to express himself through his vocals, while the lyrics serve as important and irreplaceable side characters.

5) 7 Fates: CHAKHO OST : Stay Alive (vocal credits: Jungkook, production credits: SUGA)

If a song is produced by SUGA, one can assume that it will be well thought-out, unique, and brilliant. Add Jungkook's magnificent and adaptable voice to the mix, and the song is a recipe for a superhit. Stay Alive managed to tick all these boxes while holding true to the concept of the BTS webtoon, 7 Fates: CHAKHO.

Launched to accompany the storyline of 7 Fates, Stay Alive delineates the hopelessness of almost losing someone who is important and is seemingly slipping through the cracks. The song blends well with the plot of the webtoon, and it shows both vocalist Jungkook and the producer at their best.

6) Our Blues OST Part. 4 : With You (vocal credits: Jimin)

Jimin and Wanna One's Ha Sung-woon, who have been friends for a long time, had a long-standing agreement to work together on a song as soon as the opportunity presented itself. The 2022 drama Our Blues brought this chance, and the duo lent their voices to With You.

While this was Jimin's first attempt at an OST, Ha Sung-woon has previously recorded songs for the original soundtracks of well-known K-dramas such as Her Private Life, The King: Eternal Monarch, and True Beauty. The two singers sound phenomenal together, their familiarity leading them to support each other beautifully.

Our Blues is the kind of story that Jimin enjoys, and it makes sense that he sang a song for its OST with the spirit and emotion that With You carries.

"Just take it all/ I'm nothing without your love/ I promise I'll never leave your love/ My heart is beating 'cause of you"

BTS members have been focusing on solo projects (j-hope's Jack in the Box, V's In the Soop with the Wooga Squad) since the group announced that the septet's new chapter will include solo albums.

However, the Dynamite band will continue with group activities, including the upcoming Run BTS episode on August 16 and commercials that they have committed to.

Jungkook's recent images on Twitter and Instagram also spell out a new project for the members wherein they create individual Photo-Folios with a special theme. Fans will await the release of the images of all members as the new chapter of BTS continues to surprise.

