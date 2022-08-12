Vampire Jung Kook trend takes over Twitter as fans go gaga over BTS star's photo teaser

BTS’ Jung Kook sent stan Twitter into meltdown when he uploaded a dreamy picture of himself, giving Vampire vibes.

Titled “Me, Myself, and Jung Kook” this photo was clicked for the BTS member’s special Photo-folio project, beginning with the septet's youngest member. Each member plans on releasing their own Photo-Folios one by one with a unique theme. But this time, the youngest member has chosen the theme “Powerful” for himself.

The Stay Alive singer started trending worldwide by reaching number 1 on Twitter in the U.S., South Korea, and many more countries, showing off the huge excitement and popularity surrounding his surprise announcement.

Fans instantly dubbed him as “Vampire Jung Kook” giving off handsome, sensuous and cold-blooded entity vibes with this photo reveal. He also became the number 1 breakout and most searched topic under "vampire" category worldwide.

• @jungkooktrends Jungkook is now the #1 breakout and searched topic under ‘vampire’ worldwide. Jungkook is now the #1 breakout and searched topic under ‘vampire’ worldwide. https://t.co/QyqOzRuU8F

His unbridled passion for art, photography, filming and acting was unanimously praised by netizens and fans alike, who can’t wait to see what else the star puts out next.

✿ @filesjk after golden closet films and pictures getting a full collection of photos and edits by jungkook is the DREAM, a new perspective into his world as a multi-talented artist and such a unique and perfect start to his new chapter he’s a genius after golden closet films and pictures getting a full collection of photos and edits by jungkook is the DREAM, a new perspective into his world as a multi-talented artist and such a unique and perfect start to his new chapter he’s a genius

ARMYs agreed that BTS’ maknae is bringing the fanmade “Vampire Jung Kook” edits come to life, and well, they took over the internet with their creative edits and hilarious reactions. We have compiled some of our favorite fan reactions for you.

shannon⁷ @ENCHANTIINGTAe me running away from vampire jungkook me running away from vampire jungkook https://t.co/JqRd34ye1N

ARMYs believe that the BTS member would be the perfect casting choice if Twilight was to be made in Korea. On that note, we don't see any reason to disagree.

Bad Decisions @sarasfilter in Army wolf era, we’re getting jungkook vampire era, this is Twilight all over again in Army wolf era, we’re getting jungkook vampire era, this is Twilight all over again

liz⁷ @yoongphoria7



JEON JUNGKOOK

#Editor_JK

#Photo_Folio

JEON JUNGKOOK

#Editor_JK

#Photo_Folio

VAMPIRE JUNGKOOK Una vez más los edits de Army se volvieron realidad. TENDREMOS A JUNGKOOK VAMPIRO

Fans even showed off their amazing talent by editing their favorite “Vampire Jung Kook” images. They even went ahead and drew pictures of him befitting the concept. Frankly, it would take us quite some time to get over these fantastic edits and fanarts.

Rey @straw_bunnyy

An old artwork I made for vampire jungkook

Manifestation

#JungKook

Rey @straw_bunnyy

An old artwork I made for vampire jungkook

Manifestation

#JungKook

#vampirejungkook IM GOING INSANE 🫠

Anshika⁷ @thvcypherr ARMYs' reaction after getting vampire Jungkook picture:



ARMYs' reaction after getting vampire Jungkook picture:https://t.co/EaxdAESsdU

ARMYs believe the BTS star’s upcoming 25th birthday will be a special occasion as we will get to see his "Vampire" agenda in all its glory.

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons you guys do realize that we're spending jungkook's 25th birthday with him as a vampire, right? you guys do realize that we're spending jungkook's 25th birthday with him as a vampire, right?

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons HE TOLD US AGES AGO THAT HE WAS A VAMPIRE. HE TOLD US AGES AGO THAT HE WAS A VAMPIRE. https://t.co/e1TeEOd8GY

Additionally, fans dug out some "Vampire" themed memes and threads from their archives and it is so good that it becomes hard for us to describe our amazement.

BTS’ Jung Kook shares a mood teaser for his upcoming Photo Folio birthday project

On August 12, BTS' maknae, Jung Kook, unveiled a mood day teaser for “Me, Myself, and Jung Kook”, piquing fans' curiosity further. In the picture, his hand is nestled quietly amidst the satin sheets. We can also see his “0613” tattoo, which is the debut date of BTS as a band - 13th June, 2013. The hand bracelet he is wearing gives the overall photo a more dreamy look.

ARMYs are once again in awe of the Euphoria singer's new aesthetic and well, the hilarious reactions from fans are an assurance to that fact.

ARMYs are behind the “soft JK in a cozy bed” agenda, but there is no room left to complain about the new concept images.

⟭⟬KAT⁷🃏 ||★🧛‍♂️ BAD DECISIONS🔥 @0610proof_95 @charts_k



⟭⟬KAT⁷🃏 ||★🧛‍♂️ BAD DECISIONS🔥 @0610proof_95 @charts_k

Oh, I'm losing my mind already..how am i gonna survive AHZBVPAJ[OJ @BTS_twt Man right now... he has wet hair, red lenses, a white frill blouse, piercings, and even a tattoo. He's lying in that bed with smudged lipstick...Oh, I'm losing my mind already..how am i gonna survive

⟭⟬KAT⁷🃏 ||★🧛‍♂️ BAD DECISIONS🔥 @0610proof_95 @charts_k



The photos are a foreshadowing of a new project that BTS will start, & BTS will release pictorials, starting with JK.



⟭⟬KAT⁷🃏 ||★🧛‍♂️ BAD DECISIONS🔥 @0610proof_95 @charts_k

The photos are a foreshadowing of a new project that BTS will start, & BTS will release pictorials, starting with JK.

Jungkook's pictorial will be released on September 1, starting with, Preview image, teasers, concept film @BTS_twt Jungkook has released a preview image of a pictorial.The photos are a foreshadowing of a new project that BTS will start, & BTS will release pictorials, starting with JK.Jungkook's pictorial will be released on September 1, starting with, Preview image, teasers, concept film

₍ᐢ.ˬ.ᐢ₎ ⁷ @NaBi_1307 @charts_k THIS IS NOT HEALTHY. HELP @BTS_twt WHY ARE THEY GIVING ARMYS WATTPAD FIC PICTURES? WHY ARE THEY FEEDING OUR DELULU MINDSTHIS IS NOT HEALTHY. HELP @charts_k @BTS_twt WHY ARE THEY GIVING ARMYS WATTPAD FIC PICTURES? WHY ARE THEY FEEDING OUR DELULU MINDS 😭😭😭😭😭 THIS IS NOT HEALTHY. HELP

A Photo Folio is a portmanteau of the words Photo and Portfolio. The BTS members will be releasing a collection of a photographer’s best work. It is said that the My Time singer planned and conceptualized the entire pictorial concept, right from the planning stages to the concept, fashion, props, etc.

The Bangtan member’s much-awaited pictorial will be released on his birthday, which is on September 1, as most of his solo creative projects are released. Ahead of the release, mood teasers, concept films, preview images, etc., will be coming out one after another, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

BTS’ Jung Kook stays strong on Billboard Hot 100 with Left and Right

Jungkook Times✨ @JJK_Times “Left and Right” Official MV has surpassed 160M views on YouTube! “Left and Right” Official MV has surpassed 160M views on YouTube! https://t.co/rF4rJp4gUT

BTS’ maknae has extended his streak on the Hot 100 with Left and Right, his latest collaboration with Charlie Puth. For its sixth week on Billboard’s Hot 100, the song is ranked at number 57.

The collab track also stayed strong at number 29 on the Global 200 chart, at number 40 on the Radio Songs chart, and finally, at number 38 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Charlie Puth's Left and Right feat BTS' Jung Kook currently boasts 160 million views on YouTube and is inching towards 200 million views at a steady rate.

