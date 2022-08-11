BTS’ Jung Kook and Charlie Puth’s Left and Right is the most used audio by a K-pop act on TikTok

BTS’ Jung Kook continues to win hearts with his new collab track Left and Right. The charming track featuring BTS’ Jung Kook and Charlie Puth continues to make an impact and continues to exceed its initial popularity even six weeks after its release.

Left and Right has surpassed over 5.2 million videos on Tiktok, becoming the most used song by a K-Pop soloist to achieve this milestone on the platform.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS ‘Left And Right’ is the #1 most used song by a K-Pop soloist on Tiktok with over 5.2M videos, surpassing ‘Way Back Home’ and ‘Money’ ‘Left And Right’ is the #1 most used song by a K-Pop soloist on Tiktok with over 5.2M videos, surpassing ‘Way Back Home’ and ‘Money’ https://t.co/EFEw7ovG3i

Left and Right by BTS’ Jung Kook and Charlie Puth beat Way Back Home by Shaun (4.7 million videos) and Money by BLACKPINK’s Lisa (4.5 million videos) on Tiktok.

BTS’ Jung Kook and Charlie Puth’s Left and Right is also the fastest song to achieve the feat on TikTok

BTS’ Jung Kook is literally making new records Left and Right with his new collab track with Charlie Puth.

Not only is Left and Right the most used audio by a K-pop act on TikTok, it is also the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to reach this feat. Left and Right by BTS’ Jung Kook achieved this feat in just 47 days of its release.

𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 @GoldenJKUnivers “Left and Right” has surpassed 160 million streams on Spotify. Jungkook is now the fastest Korean and K-Pop soloist to ever surpass this milestone. “Left and Right” has surpassed 160 million streams on Spotify. Jungkook is now the fastest Korean and K-Pop soloist to ever surpass this milestone. https://t.co/oiBH0EbNID

Multiple versions of Left and Right are going viral as they are being used in over a million videos on Tiktok, which is proof of the song’s immense popularity and the love it is receiving from fans across the world.

𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 @GoldenJKUnivers Jungkook extends his record as the longest charting K-Pop idol in Hot 100’s history, with 6 weeks for Left and Right. Jungkook extends his record as the longest charting K-Pop idol in Hot 100’s history, with 6 weeks for Left and Right. https://t.co/JlTX5uVpdc

Celebrities and content creators on TikTok from across the world are joining the Left and Right dance challenge on TikTok.

Not just that, the BTS member's charismatic collab track has ranked atop Spotify Philippines as their top song for six consecutive weeks since its release, gaining immense love from Filipino ARMYs.

Naturally, ARMYs are happy for the Euphoria singer and Charlie Puth. They have taken to social media platforms to congratulate the talented artists on their incredible joint achievement.

After taking over every social networking and music streaming platform, it is only right to call the BTS member "King."

Fans claim BTS' youngest member has cemented his position as a “Global Superstar” even further, thanks to Left and Right’s immense popularity.

BTS’ Jung Kook and Charlie Puth’s Left and Right extends Billboard streak

For its sixth week on Billboard’s Hot 100, Left and Right is ranked at number 57.

The collab track has also stayed strong at number 29 on the Global 200, number 40 on the Radio Songs chart, and number 38 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Left and Right is also the most streamed song on Spotify. Released on June 24, the song earned 162.1 million song streams on the platform and continues to earn love from fans across the world.

