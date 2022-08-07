BTS’ Jung Kook sends actor BFF Yeo Jin-goo coffee truck as advance birthday gift

BTS’ Jung Kook once again flaunted his friendship with actor Yeo Jin-goo by sending him a support truck. The Golden Maknae sent a coffee truck to the actor on the set of Ditto, his latest movie that is currently being filmed, on Sunday, August 7. The K-pop idol sent the truck as an advanced birthday wish. The actor celebrates his birthday on August 13.

The truck’s banner and coffee cup sleeves had cheerful messages showcasing the BTS member’s love for the Hotel del Luna actor. The texts also had the idol’s usual word play rhyme “진구 친구 정국” (Jin-goo’s friend, Jung Kook).

The message on the top banner of the truck read:

Wishing actor Yeo Jin-goo a happy early birthday, and cheering on the cast and crew of Ditto! - BTS’ Jung Kook.

Birthday message on the top banner of the coffee truck (Image via Instagram/yeojin9oo)

Sending coffee and snack trucks to a friend is a heartwarming gesture in the Korean entertainment industry. Actors and idols often send trucks to showcase support and cheer on their friends. The coffee and snacks are not only for the friend who receives the gift, but also for the entire cast and crew of the production where where the truck is sent.

BTS’ Jung Kook wishes Yeo Jin-goo an early birthday with a sweet gesture

Yeo Jin-goo received an early surprise birthday gift from his idol friend BTS’ Jung Kook on Sunday, August 7. The gift was a support coffee truck sent to the cast and crew on the set of Jin-goo's upcoming movie, a fantasy-romance film titled Ditto. It is a remake of the famous 2000 movie of the same name.

The coffee truck, organized by Coffee and Snack Yoon Truck, also had sweet messages printed on them on the left and right side banners. The left banner was an adorable request by the BTS member. It read,

“Director, please take good care of Jin-goo!”

The coffee truck's left banner (Image via Instagram/yeojin9oo)

The right banner showed an esthetic photo of Yeo Jin-goo posing with a flower. The text on the banner addressed the character, called Kim Yong, that the actor is playing in the movie.

“Kim Yong… you’re already cool.”

Right banner of the coffee truck (Image via Instagram/yeojin9oo)

Jung Kook also did not leave a chance to tease his actor friend. Adorable messages aside, the K-pop idol complimented his beauty and wrote a pun using the title of the movie. In Korean, "ditto" is written as "동감" which can be literally translated as “agree.”

“Jin-goo, your face has the power to move people. Agreed? Yep, agreed.”

The coffee cup sleeve with the adorable message (Image via Instagram/yeojin9oo)

In response to the birthday gift, Yeo Jin-goo wrote an enthusiastic and equally adorable message on his Instagram post for BTS’ Jung Kook. He played on the K-pop idol’s cup sleeve text and wrote:

“Jung Kook, your face and vocal tone and dancing and support have the power to move people. Agreed? Yep, agreed. Thank you, Koooooooook!!!!”

The tradition of sending coffee trucks goes long back for the two BFFs. In April 2019, the Euphoria singer cheered for the actor during filming for the famous drama, Hotel del Luna. Yeo Jin-goo then sent a snack truck to BTS’ Busan fan meeting in June 2019.

