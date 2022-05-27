"Come on I'm tired": BTS's Jungkook and Jin tease each other on set while filming 'My Universe'

K-pop boy group BTS certainly knows how to put on a show for fans. With their high-powered performances and mesmerizing vocals, the group members continue to win the hearts of netizens every day.

While the members are professional most of the time, they also know how to tease each other and have a good time while shooting for various projects.

The group recently released some behind-the-scenes videos from when they were filming the music video for My Universe, a collaboration song with British rock band Coldplay. Apparently, Jin wanted to have some fun with Jungkook during the shoot but the maknae wasn’t having it and playfully said:

"Come on, I'm tired."

BTS' Jin tries to show Jungkook an adorable trick while filming My Universe music video

When it comes to K-pop groups, each member has a specific role to play. The unit then becomes a small family. BTS is no different, and the members have always been compared to a group of brothers since the group's inception.

In every family, the eldest is usually the head but K-pop maknaes also have their own advantages. The septet’s maknae is none other than Jungkook, and he indeed radiates “golden maknae” vibes.

Armed with an adorable personality, BTS' Jungkook loves teasing the elder members and his favorite target is Jin. The duo always radiates chaotic sibling vibes and their interactions amuse everyone.

The recent release of the septet’s behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of the My Universe music video, their collaboration with Coldplay, has proved to be quite a treat for fans. The members can be seen working hard but there are also a few hilarious moments during their breaks.

The maknae line (Jungkook, V, and Jimin) is seen causing chaos and laughing around while trying amusing tricks and stunts with their hyung J-Hope towards the beginning of the video.

Jin also wanted to participate in the fun breaks. We see BTS' Jin wanting to try a trick with Jungkook in the video, even after a tiresome day of filming. Jin supposedly wanted to show Jungkook and ARMY something, but the maknae wasn't having it as he was tired.

Nonetheless, Jin refused to take no for an answer and tried to find ways to get Jungkook to listen to him. Jin pointed towards Jungkook’s pant pocket and insisted that he look inside to find something. Jungkook replied:

"There’s nothing in here."

A reluctant Jin replied:

"Then you open it. Just open it!."

Jin's insistence gave the young maknae an idea of the trick Jin was about to pull on him. By the looks of it, Jin was trying to pull a “finger heart” gesture. The finger heart is a famous gesture in South Korea that requires a person to place their thumb over one’s index finger to make an invisible heart.

We also get a glimpse of Jin being busy in his own world enjoying watching something on his phone while the other BTS members get ready to shoot some promotional content ahead of the video.

The members love to tease each other and it truly reflects their friendship and brotherhood. Jin and Jungkook's latest interaction showcased the sweet bond between a hyung and a maknae.

