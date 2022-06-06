Link co-stars Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young dish on reuniting after 13 years 

K-drama actors Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young are all set to return to our TV screens with the upcoming tvN drama Link.

Described as a unique and exciting mix of fantasy, romance, and mystery, the drama revolves around the story of a man who suddenly begins feeling all the emotions experienced by a woman unknown to him with whom he shares a unique “link.”

In a recently held press conference, lead actors Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young dished on reuniting again after 13 years.

Both the actors expressed their happiness upon receiving the chance to work with each other again and shared that they felt comfortable in each other’s company.

Link’s lead actors share their thoughts on working together after 13 years

Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young will be headlining the upcoming multi-genre drama Link.

Yeo Jin-goo will star as Eun Gye-hoon, a sous chef whose everyday life is turned upside down when he unexpectedly begins going through all of Noh Da Hyun’s emotions.

Moon Ga-young will be playing the role of Noh Da-hyun, a restaurant employee who doesn't find much luck in her career and personal life.

She also experiences a rush of unfamiliar emotions, the link which she shares with Yeo Jin-goo’s character.

Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young will be reuniting after 13 years. Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young first worked together on the 2009 dramas Ja Myung Go and The Reputable Family.

Almost a decade later, Yeo Jin-goo revealed what it feels like to work with the True Beauty star:

“Meeting her again for the first time in a long time feels really fresh and new.”

He also shared that they re-lived memories of the past. He was quoted as saying:

“We talk a lot about dramas while on set. After talking about our memories of ‘Ja Myung Go’ and ‘The Reputable Family,’ we were able to deepen the appearance of affection between Noh Da Hyun and Eun Gye Hoon.”

His co-star Moon Ga-young mirrored his excitement by revealing:

“It was exciting to meet after such a long time, and it was obvious that we would feel comfortable, too.”

She further said that whenever she saw child actors on the drama set, she was reminded of her younger days with Yeo Jin-goo:

“There are some child actors on set, and I get an odd feeling when I see them since we were right at that age when we filmed together.”

The Find Me in your Memory star also remarked that acting alongside her co-star Yeo Jin-goo made her reminisce about their shared working past and she felt encouraged by that.

“Whether we’re filming or working, we always look forward towards the future, but acting with him has me thinking about the past for the first time. Since we know each other so well, I got a lot of encouragement while talking with him.”

Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young share a karmic link in the new preview of the drama

tvN shared a new teaser video for their upcoming drama starring Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young, who share a unique “link.”

In the teaser video, Eun Gye-hoon (Yeo Jin-goo) encounters Noh Da-hyun (Moon Ga-young) on a busy street, but despite their sudden meeting, they feel instantly drawn to one another.

Over the next couple of montages, we are taken through their everyday lives working at the restaurant, as Eun Gye-hoon starts to feel a strange karmic link to Noh Da-hyun.

The show premieres on June 6 at 10.30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on tvN.

