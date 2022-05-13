Eat, Love, Kill first look poster out: Yeo Jin-goo and and Moon Ga-young to star in a mystery romance

The first-look poster of Eat, Love, Kill was released by tvN on their official Instagram handle. This first look features the lead actors of the show — Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young — sharing a string of noodles and holding a knife together. The posters include all the elements of the show such as mystery and romance.

Moon Ga-young will return to the screen after a successful stint with True Beauty, while Yeo Jin-goo was last seen in mystery thriller Mouse. Fans of the two actors await this show with anticipation.

What is Eat, Love, Kill about?

Eat, Love, Kill is a fantasy-romance drama. A phenomenon called the link phenomenon causes the male lead to experience emotions that are felt by an unfamiliar woman, who happens to be the female lead. The former is Yeo Jin-goo, while the latter is portrayed by Moon Ga-young. The show’s cast recently gathered for a script reading session along with director Hong Jong-chan and scriptwriter Kwon Ki-young.

It has been reported that the chemistry between the lead pair is brilliant, and will turn out to be one of the many things that the audience will come to love when Eat, Love, Kill begins airing. Yeo Jin-goo will play the role of a restaurant sous-chef — Eun Gue-hoon — whose life turns upside down upon experiencing the link phenomenon. Speaking of his character, the actor said,

“I think I’ll be able to create a figure with a new side to them and a new vibe.”

After wrapping up the script reading session, the actor said,

“I was longing a bit for a drama like this. Even while reading the script, I got the thought that it will be difficult but fun.”

Moon Ga Young, on the other hand, added,

“I hope many people will empathize [with the story].”

She will play the role of Jihwa Western Cuisine Restaurant’s probationary employee Noh Da-hyun. She believes that she has no luck with men, and also claims that she is a magnet that attracts misfortune in life.

Eat, Love, Kill will premiere on June 6 at 10:30 pm KST on tvN.

Edited by Somava