6 exciting K-dramas to watch out for in June 2022

It is almost hard to believe that we are already halfway through 2022! So far, 2022 has been a fantastic year for fans of Korean dramas. This year has been full of surprises; from a terrifying zombie attack in a high school in the teen-thriller All of Us Are Dead, to Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun displaying the power of female friendships in JTBC’s Thirty Nine.

We also had some interesting first-time pairings with Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri’s sweet, unrequited love in tvN’s Twenty Five-Twenty One to Song Kang and Park Min-young’s unpredictable love line in Forecasting Love and Weather.

The first half of the year saw some surprise hits with SBS’ Our Beloved Summer, starring Choi Woo-sik and Kim Da-mi, and a quirky take on cliche romantic-comedy drama with Business Proposal, headlined by Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong.

April set the mood for some slow-burn romance and melancholic dramas with Our Blues starring Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Kim Woo-bin, and Han Ji-min and My Liberation Notes with Kim Ji-won and Lee Min-ki.

SF9’s Rowoon showcased a fantastic performance in the fantasy drama Tomorrow, and Ji Chang-wook and Hwang In-yeop formed a dream team in The Sound of Magic.

Top 6 must watch K-dramas of June 2022

Best of June 2022 K-dramas (Image via Asianwiki)

As we reach the second half of 2022, a slew of fascinating and thrilling K-dramas await us, with new screen couples, powerful stories, and magic waiting to be revealed on the big screen.

While we cannot wait to watch every K-drama airing in June, there are a few dramas we are particularly stoked for. K-drama connoisseurs, here are our top 6 K-dramas to watch in June 2022.

1. Eve

The first on our K-Dramas to watch list is the supremely talented Seo Yea-ji. The It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star is back with yet another author-backed role in tvN’s latest revenge-thriller drama Eve.

Starring as Lee Ra-el, an alluring woman who vows to destroy Kang Yoon-gyum (Park Byung-eum), who runs the LY Group and is responsible for her father’s death.

With the help of her friend Seo Eun-pyeong (Lee Sang-yeob), the youngest member of the National Assembly and a rising political star, she designs an elaborate trap for Kang Yoon-gyum and his ultimate downfall.

Release date: June 1, 2022

Network: tvN and Rakuten Viki

2. Why Her?

Our next recommendation on our June K-Drama watch list is Hwang In-yeop and Seo Hyun-jin starrer Why Her?

The show follows Oh Soo-jae (Seo Hyun-jin), a talented and competent lawyer at TK Law Firm, one of South Korea's best law firms. She is ambitious, righteous and driven to do her best.

However, she gets involved in an unexpected case and gets demoted to work as an adjunct professor at a law school. She encounters a kind-hearted student named Gong Chan (Hwang In-yeop) who falls in love with her and is willing to move mountains for her.

But they will have to face Choi Tae-kook (Heo Jun-ho), who can go to any lengths to satisfy his greed and lust for power.

Release date: June 3, 2022

Network: SBS and Viki

3. Link: Eat Love Kill

Hwang In-yeop’s True Beauty co-star Moon Ga-young’s drama Link: Eat Love Kill is next on our list of K-dramas to watch in 2022.

Paired opposite Yeo Jin-goo, this fantasy romance drama follows the story of a man who suddenly begins to feel all the emotions experienced by an unfamiliar woman when the link phenomenon occurs again for the first time in 18 years.

Yeo Jin-goo will be portraying the role of Eun Gye-hoon, a sous chef in a restaurant, who suddenly begins to experience the unfamiliar emotions of a woman he has never met before.

Moon Ga-young, on the other hand, will be playing the role of Noh Da-hyun, Jihwa Western Cuisine Restaurant’s probationary employee. She faces all kinds of misfortunes in life and has no luck with romance.

Release date: June 6, 2022

Platform: tvN and Disney Plus Korea

4. Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area

The official remake of Netflix's hit Spanish drama La casa de papel, also known as Money Heist is exactly what we need in our lives right now.

Money Heist follows the story of a group of people who undertake a heist in the Royal Mint of Spain led by the mastermind called "The Professor".

However, for the Korean version, they have taken a few liberties to make it more appealing to the Korean audience. Led by Yoo Ji-tae as "The Professor", the story takes place in the fictional world of a unified Korea as "The Professor" and his loyal followers come together to undertake the ultimate heist.

The drama stars a bunch of talented actors - Park Hae-soo (Berlin), Jeon Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Lee Jon-wong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hoon (Denver), Jang Yoon-joo (Nairobi), Kim Ji-hoon (Helsinki), and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo).

Release date: June 24,2022

Network: Netflix

5. Yumi’s Cells 2

Yumi’s Cells 2 is next on our list of K-dramas to watch in June 2022. The new season stars GOT7’s Jin-young in the lead role opposite Kim Go-eun, who will be reprising her role as Yu-mi in the second season.

Set after the events of the first season and Yu-mi’s breakup with Koo Woo-ng (Ahn Bo-hyun), Yu-mi decides to give love another chance when she encounters Yoo Ba-bi (GOT7’s Jinyoung).

Release Date: June 10, 2022

Network: TVING

6. Doctor Lawyer

Doctor Lawyer is our final recommendation for must-see K-dramas in June. So Ji-sub plays the genius surgeon Han Yi-an, who has graduated from one of Korea’s top medical schools and specializes in two departments: general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery.

He is proud of his skills, however one surgery changed his life forever when a patient unfortanetly dies and Han Yi-an’s medical license is revoked.

Four years later, Han Yi-Han works as a lawyer, specializing in medical litigation. He also tries to find the truth behind the death of his former patient.

He dedicates his life to defending innocent victims and punishes those who commit medical malpractice and negligence.

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Network: MBC

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far