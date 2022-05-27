Link star Moon Ga-young reveals how “proud” she is of her character in the upcoming drama

While actress Moon Ga-young has acted in many Korean dramas since she first started her career on the small screen, her fans majorly remember her for the romantic series True Beauty. The series received a lot of love overseas, even if it wasn’t much appreciated in Korea. While she did briefly return with Recipe for Youth, the limited web series was not enough to satiate her fans.

Thankfully, Ga-young is set to be back with the mystery-fantasy romance series, Link: Eat, Love, Kill. Judging by her recent interview, she has worked really hard to ensure that her new character in the series is memorable for fans.

What is the story of Moon Ga-young and Yeo Jin-goo starrer Link?

The upcoming tvN series will see Eun Gye-hoon (Yeo Jin-goo), a sous chef in an elite restaurant, suddenly experiencing all the emotions that are felt by an unknown woman, who happens to be Noh Da-hyun played by Moon Ga Young. Da-hyun works as an employee at a restaurant and, so far, she has experienced a rather unlucky streak in all spheres of her life, including love.

Both Da-hyun and Gye-hoon’s lives take a drastic turn after the magical “link” opens up between them, allowing the latter to actually live all the emotions experienced by the former throughout the day, including joy, pain, sadness and more.

Moon Ga-young recently shared (translated via Soompi) how the plot of the upcoming series felt “refreshing” and that she was proud of the will power exhibited by her character in the show.

“The new setup of a ‘link’ in which emotions are shared felt refreshing. I felt sorry for the way she kept going and didn’t let go of herself despite experiencing various incidents, but I wanted to encourage her even more. I was curious about how she will gradually change after overcoming those times. Above all, I greatly felt the need to portray the character of Noh Da Hyun flexibly.”

She continued:

“Noh Da Hyun has experienced many situations and met diverse people, and she’s a figure with a lot of secrets. She matures and changes as she faces those situations and gets influenced by them. In order for the viewers to follow along with that flow well, I’m thinking over it a lot with the director to perfect it.”

As revealed by the synopsis for Link: Eat, Love, Kill, the series will bring the mystery-fantasy theme to the forefront as it forms the crux of the story. However, the romantic storyline will definitely add to the experience. Moon Ga-young also said:

“I hope you keep watch of what synergy occurs when the setup of ‘link’ meets the romance genre and what story will unfold through that."

Link is all set to debut on tvN this June 6, 2022.

