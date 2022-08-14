BTS is officially crowned as the most-viewed artist in YouTube history surpassing Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran

BTS paved the way, and it seems that there are no two ways about it. On August 13, BTS became the most-viewed artist in YouTube history, accumulating over 26.737 billion views across all their official channels. This includes all their music videos and dance practice videos.

Currently, Bangtan's most viewed videos are their official music videos for Boy With Luv, Dynamite, and DNA, which all have over 1.4 billion views. Dynamite and Boy With Luv have garnered about 1.5 billion views each, while DNA boasts of 1.4 billion views.

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran now hold the record for the second and third-highest views, with over 26 billion views each. On the other hand, Bad Bunny's channel has garnered around 24 billion views, while Taylor Swift and Katy Perry both have around 23 billion views to their credit.

Shakira holds a record of 22 billion views, Ozuna 21 billion views, and, finally, Eminem and Ariana Grande have 20 billion views each. The difference between the first and tenth acts on the list, i.e. between Bangtan and Ariana Grande, is of over 6 billion views.

BTS ARMY take to social media to celebrate the group’s latest success

With the announcement of this latest achievement, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the group’s success. Bangtan has paved the way, and ARMYs are declaring the fact proudly on social media.

When YouTube Music took to its official Twitter to congratulate Bangtan on becoming the most viewed artist in history, beating the likes of Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, ARMYs couldn’t help but criticize YouTube music for “deleting” their views.

ARMYs believe it is a huge achievement as Bangtan is the only Korean and Asian artist in the top 10 list of most viewed artists while majority of the artists on the list are American or British.

tony @btspopmp3 both in the same day look at bts thriving on streaming platformsboth in the same day look at bts thriving on streaming platforms 😋 both in the same day https://t.co/DRcPEoRDL7

Pop Base @PopBase BTS is now the most viewed act in YouTube history. (26.7B) BTS is now the most viewed act in YouTube history. (26.7B) https://t.co/TtVg0IJsrY

Ever since the septet debuted on June 13, 2013, they have ensured quality content to keep their fans entertained. This explains the numbers that have contributed to their latest achievement.

BANGTAN TV includes mostly behind-the-scenes and other fun content, while HYBE labels' channel (BIG HIT MUSIC’s official YouTube channel) showcases the band's music videos, teasers, and concept photos.

Moreover, on August 12th, artist rankings on Melon revealed that HYBE artists Bangtan, SEVENTEEN, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are the top three male idol groups on the platform. The rankings are based on both the number of new and cumulative fans.

HYBE artists BTS and SEVENTEEN top August Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings

iana 𖧷 ⑰ will meet Yoon Jeonghan @ianabunny I am hoping for a show / segment with BTS’ Jin and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan 🫶🏻 I am hoping for a show / segment with BTS’ Jin and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan 🫶🏻 https://t.co/0WpxDiCtuv

The Korean Business Research Institute recently revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups, and HYBE artists BTS and SEVENTEEN were given the top two spots. Bangtan topped the list for the 51st consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 7,989,686, marking a 38.07 percent increase in their score since July.

The high-ranking phrases in Bangtan’s keyword analysis included their beloved dance line, j-hope, Jimin and Jungkook, while their highest-ranking related terms included “resume,” “appear,” and “surpass.”

The positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a decent score of 60.05 percent positive reactions.

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN held onto their spot in second place with a brand reputation index of 4,611,799, marking a 17.92 percent rise in their score since last month.

In other news, Bad Decisions, sung by Bangtan’s vocal line Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook in collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, entered several of the United Kingdom’s Official Charts.

Bad Decisions sealed its spot at number 53 on the Official Singles Chart for the week of July 1 to 7, in addition to debuting at number 5 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and number 7 on the Official Singles Sales Chart.

