ARMYs speculate that BTS' Jimin could be releasing his solo album very soon

ARMYs are speculating that BTS' Jimin could soon be the next BTS member to release his solo album, given that he is suspected to have stayed back in Chicago after his trip to the Lollapalooza music festival. Fans theorized that this may have something to do with an upcoming album.
Incidentally, BIGHIT MUSIC producer Slow Rabbit was also present in the state at the same time. Eagle-eyed ARMYs spotted that the locations featured in Slow Rabbit's Instagram posts looked similar to those visited by Jimin, thereby concluding that the boys might have been hanging out together.
In a set of pictures uploaded by Slow Rabbit, the producer seems to be in a recording studio, which has a door full of signatures from visiting artists. Among the numerous signatures, ARMY's claimed to have spotted one by BTS' Jimin, indicating that he might have been at the studio as well.
BTS' Jimin's latest Insta-post raises anticipation of solo debut
On August 10, Jimin posted a picture featuring none other than producer Tommy Brown, the hit-maker known to have worked with artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony, Black-Eyed Peas and more. In the past, Brown has also worked with renowned K-pop groups like TWICE, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X and BLACKPINK.
The photo, which also features Taylor Hill and PDogg, is evidence enough that something interesting is cooking.
During the BTS Festa dinner, Jimin had revealed that he was working on new music. In an interview with Weverse magazine, the singer also spoke about his plans to keep meeting his producers to discuss what image he wants to potray in his solo work and expressed his desire to showcase a more intimate and raw side of himself that fans have not yet witnessed.
"PJM1 is gonna be life changing": Fans react to speculations about BTS' Jimin's solo outing
ARMYs are excited for the upcoming solo outing, which they have named PJM1 (PJM standing for Park Ji-min) and are certain that it will most definitely be a hit.
Our Blues lands on no. 1 on the Billboards on the Hot Trending Songs chart
BTS' Jimin's recent collaboration with Ha Sung-woon, named Our Blues, topped Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart for the week starting on August 13. This marks the song's seventh week atop the chart.
The song is part of the OST (original soundtrack) for the drama With You.