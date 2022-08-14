Create
ARMYs speculate that BTS' Jimin could be releasing his solo album very soon

BTS' talented vocalist has hinted at his possible solo debut. (Image via BTS Weverse)
Modified Aug 14, 2022 10:28 AM IST

ARMYs are speculating that BTS' Jimin could soon be the next BTS member to release his solo album, given that he is suspected to have stayed back in Chicago after his trip to the Lollapalooza music festival. Fans theorized that this may have something to do with an upcoming album.

Incidentally, BIGHIT MUSIC producer Slow Rabbit was also present in the state at the same time. Eagle-eyed ARMYs spotted that the locations featured in Slow Rabbit's Instagram posts looked similar to those visited by Jimin, thereby concluding that the boys might have been hanging out together.

Slow Rabbit in LA too?? Oh Jimin is 100% up to something, he’s got a whole team of BH music staff there. twitter.com/caitmini/statu… https://t.co/eTEfdRoN1o

In a set of pictures uploaded by Slow Rabbit, the producer seems to be in a recording studio, which has a door full of signatures from visiting artists. Among the numerous signatures, ARMY's claimed to have spotted one by BTS' Jimin, indicating that he might have been at the studio as well.

Detective army can you see Jimin's signature here?! 👀🔎PJM1 IS COMING https://t.co/ZWMeCg4zMX
PJM1 IS COMING Slow Rabbit was in TBHits studio. TBHits is a Grammy nominee and has worked with artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Megan Trainor, Chris Brown, The Weekend, Demi Lovato, DJ Khalid#WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN #BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/GyyaUtpV0w

BTS' Jimin's latest Insta-post raises anticipation of solo debut

On August 10, Jimin posted a picture featuring none other than producer Tommy Brown, the hit-maker known to have worked with artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony, Black-Eyed Peas and more. In the past, Brown has also worked with renowned K-pop groups like TWICE, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X and BLACKPINK.

The photo, which also features Taylor Hill and PDogg, is evidence enough that something interesting is cooking.

During the BTS Festa dinner, Jimin had revealed that he was working on new music. In an interview with Weverse magazine, the singer also spoke about his plans to keep meeting his producers to discuss what image he wants to potray in his solo work and expressed his desire to showcase a more intimate and raw side of himself that fans have not yet witnessed.

Wait, this means that we will have a photo shoot only of Jimin and that Jimin probably took care of the style of the photo shoot etc... Also Jimin said in his interview for Weverse magazine that he wanted to show something more raw about himself. If Jimin wants to show that side. https://t.co/IoIA7DpRYQ

"PJM1 is gonna be life changing": Fans react to speculations about BTS' Jimin's solo outing

ARMYs are excited for the upcoming solo outing, which they have named PJM1 (PJM standing for Park Ji-min) and are certain that it will most definitely be a hit.

jimin’s pen + slow rabbit, pdogg, tommy brown, ghstloop… yeah pjm1 is gonna be sickening. pjm1 is gonna be life changing. pjm1 is gonna culture shifting. pjm1 is gonna end a lot of careers!
jimin at a studio with producer tommy brown, pjm1 is coming!! ♡ https://t.co/hmOlArSf1F
so jimin is cooking some masterpieces at the studio with tommy brown... everyone and their mamas should be scared https://t.co/FxlEyRTSDk
Jimin liked tommy brown post 😭 https://t.co/bQISbHjG9A
tommy brown w jimin! he's also the same person who co-composed don quixote https://t.co/FDfGExwMTN
jimin in the studio with pdogg, ghstloop & tommy brown. pjm1 is about to be a hit https://t.co/zgi1UVeGos
PARK JIMIN with producer Tommy Brown, Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Taylor Hill, & Steven Franks ....PJM1 is on the way 🔥🔥 https://t.co/L8EGVIfm4I
Jimin raises expectation for his upcoming solo album following BTS's 2022 Festa Dinner with fansPJM1 IS COMINGloving #WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS @BTS_twt and Sungwoon allkpop.com/article/2022/0… @allkpopから

Our Blues lands on no. 1 on the Billboards on the Hot Trending Songs chart

BTS' Jimin's recent collaboration with Ha Sung-woon, named Our Blues, topped Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart for the week starting on August 13. This marks the song's seventh week atop the chart.

youtube-cover

The song is part of the OST (original soundtrack) for the drama With You.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal

