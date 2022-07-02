10 comments by BTS' Jimin that made it to ARMY's Hall of Iconic Moments

It is no news that BTS' Jimin has a charming personality much adored by fans, which explains why they have often labeled him as the 'Mochi' of the group. From imitating Jungkook and Namjoon’s snores to annoying V, his many antics have often endeared him to ARMYs.
However, a fanbase as massive as Jimin’s also means his words and actions are always keenly followed. And indeed, he has not disappointed in this. Over the years, the Filter singer has kept ARMYs thoroughly entertained with some of the most hilarious comments. His fans, therefore, never miss an opportunity to turn the spotlight on all the iconic things that the K-pop idol has said.
Here, we take a quick look at some of these statements from the Promise singer.
"Lachibolala", "Excuse me" and more: Some of the most memorable things said by BTS' Jimin
1) The whisper challenge
Every Run BTS! fan is familiar with the whisper challenge that the group played in episode 41 of the variety show. As is typical of a whisper game, here too, Jimin was asked to decipher what the other members were saying over the sound of the deafening music blasting through his headphones. In this particular instance, he struggled to get the right word, Carbonara, and instead said:
“Tony Montana? Lachibolala.”
This iconic moment has since been immortalised in various memes and videos, and makes rounds on the internet every few months.
2) The “excuse me”
From interviews to red carpet events, there have been multiple times when BTS' Jimin has used short sentences to convey what he means. One such instance is him talking in English during one of the Bangtan Boys American Hustle Life episodes. The Filter singer said:
“Hey, how much is this? Excuse me? Oh hey, you pretty.”
3) Jimmy Fallon and Jimin
During one of their visits on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, show host Jimmy Fallon and BTS' Jimin shared a fun moment when the latter brought up the resemblance in their names, and said:
“Hey Jimmy, I'm Jimin.”
4) Self-love is necessary
BTS members are advocates of self-love and this is often reflected in how they speak. With Jin referring to himself as ‘World Wide Handsome’, it is no surprise that younger members of the group have also followed suit. In one such instance, Jimin too paid himself a compliment when he said:
“Hey Jimin, you nice. Keep going.”
5) Praise for ARMYs
BTS' Jimin won the hearts of ARMYs when he said:
“Lovely ARMYs! You’re so lovely! I’m so lovely! We’re so lovely! Lovely, lovely, lovely!”
Although Jimin is not directly visible in the video, his voice in the background expressing his love for fans is what makes him so "lovely!" and endears him to everyone.
6) Everyone needs to stop laughing
BTS loves playing sports and several Run BTS! episodes have depicted that. In one of the variety show’s episodes, the group was seen playing volleyball when Jimin suddenly said:
“Let's stop laughing I can’t see when I laugh.”
This moment left both fans and fellow members of the K-pop group laughing out loud.
7) What is Milk?
There have been multiple funny instances of Jimin failing to grasp a word. However, nothing compares to the time he could not understand the word 'milk.' And despite it taking him a few attempts, the adorable Mochi finally did get it right:
“Mok? Mirk? Ah milk!”
8) The Pepsi vs Coke dilemma
BTS' Jimin made fans laugh in a particularly memorable interaction between a lady and him during Bon Voyage. He asked the lady what the most famous drink was. In response, she said ‘Pepsi’.
Jimin who probably wasn’t in the mood to drink Pepsi, then laughed and placed an order for a coke instead:
“Okay, one coke please.”
9) Practice makes perfect
During one of their interviews, interviewer Denny Directo greeted BTS with “Annyeonghaseyo” (the official Korean greeting) and said how he had specifically practiced the word to welcome them. Not one to miss the chance for a quip, Jimin immediately responded with a "Hello" before going on to say that he too, had practiced it:
“Hello, I practice.”
10) Jimin flies to LA
BTS' Jimin has his own bizarre way of explaining things. One of the most iconic of such explanations was the time when he gestured with his hands that he was going to Los Angeles (LA). He said:
“L-A men, LA men, shush.”
This statement goes all the way back to 2014, when the boy band was flying to the US for their TV program, Bangtan Boys American Hustle Life.