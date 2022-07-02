10 comments by BTS' Jimin that made it to ARMY's Hall of Iconic Moments

It is no news that BTS' Jimin has a charming personality much adored by fans, which explains why they have often labeled him as the 'Mochi' of the group. From imitating Jungkook and Namjoon’s snores to annoying V, his many antics have often endeared him to ARMYs.

However, a fanbase as massive as Jimin’s also means his words and actions are always keenly followed. And indeed, he has not disappointed in this. Over the years, the Filter singer has kept ARMYs thoroughly entertained with some of the most hilarious comments. His fans, therefore, never miss an opportunity to turn the spotlight on all the iconic things that the K-pop idol has said.

Here, we take a quick look at some of these statements from the Promise singer.

"Lachibolala", "Excuse me" and more: Some of the most memorable things said by BTS' Jimin

1) The whisper challenge

laiba⁷ @jimincharmz jimin's legendary "lachibolala" will forever be iconic jimin's legendary "lachibolala" will forever be iconic https://t.co/WUc60G59QI

Every Run BTS! fan is familiar with the whisper challenge that the group played in episode 41 of the variety show. As is typical of a whisper game, here too, Jimin was asked to decipher what the other members were saying over the sound of the deafening music blasting through his headphones. In this particular instance, he struggled to get the right word, Carbonara, and instead said:

“Tony Montana? Lachibolala.”

This iconic moment has since been immortalised in various memes and videos, and makes rounds on the internet every few months.

2) The “excuse me”

From interviews to red carpet events, there have been multiple times when BTS' Jimin has used short sentences to convey what he means. One such instance is him talking in English during one of the Bangtan Boys American Hustle Life episodes. The Filter singer said:

“Hey, how much is this? Excuse me? Oh hey, you pretty.”

3) Jimmy Fallon and Jimin

🅐🅡🅜🅨 OT⁷ ⟬⟭💜⟭⟬ @BORAHAEoo7

Jimin : Hey Jimmy ! im Jimin



i just want to hear this again rather than papa mochi



please guest

Jimmy : here we go my man ! here we goJimin : Hey Jimmy ! im Jimini just want to hear this again rather than papa mochi @FallonTonight please guest @BTS_twt again Jimmy : here we go my man ! here we go Jimin : Hey Jimmy ! im Jimin i just want to hear this again rather than papa mochi @FallonTonight please guest @BTS_twt again 💜💜💜 https://t.co/9NFnmNG5wM

During one of their visits on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, show host Jimmy Fallon and BTS' Jimin shared a fun moment when the latter brought up the resemblance in their names, and said:

“Hey Jimmy, I'm Jimin.”

4) Self-love is necessary

BTS members are advocates of self-love and this is often reflected in how they speak. With Jin referring to himself as ‘World Wide Handsome’, it is no surprise that younger members of the group have also followed suit. In one such instance, Jimin too paid himself a compliment when he said:

“Hey Jimin, you nice. Keep going.”

5) Praise for ARMYs

s💗💗 @pocketsizedpjm LOVELY ARMY, YOURE SO LOVELY, IM SO LOVELY, WE’RE SO LOVELY LOVELY, LOVELY LOVELY just remember what jimin saidLOVELY ARMY, YOURE SO LOVELY, IM SO LOVELY, WE’RE SO LOVELY LOVELY, LOVELY LOVELY just remember what jimin said☺️ LOVELY ARMY, YOURE SO LOVELY, IM SO LOVELY, WE’RE SO LOVELY LOVELY, LOVELY LOVELY💗 https://t.co/zOoItE1Ajk

BTS' Jimin won the hearts of ARMYs when he said:

“Lovely ARMYs! You’re so lovely! I’m so lovely! We’re so lovely! Lovely, lovely, lovely!”

Although Jimin is not directly visible in the video, his voice in the background expressing his love for fans is what makes him so "lovely!" and endears him to everyone.

6) Everyone needs to stop laughing

tira⁷ | ia @solarsjks

jimin's iconic line "lets stop laughing i cant see when i laugh" MMSMSJSHWH jimin's iconic line "lets stop laughing i cant see when i laugh" MMSMSJSHWH😭😭https://t.co/e61kT8hxnf

BTS loves playing sports and several Run BTS! episodes have depicted that. In one of the variety show’s episodes, the group was seen playing volleyball when Jimin suddenly said:

“Let's stop laughing I can’t see when I laugh.”

This moment left both fans and fellow members of the K-pop group laughing out loud.

7) What is Milk?

There have been multiple funny instances of Jimin failing to grasp a word. However, nothing compares to the time he could not understand the word 'milk.' And despite it taking him a few attempts, the adorable Mochi finally did get it right:

“Mok? Mirk? Ah milk!”

8) The Pepsi vs Coke dilemma

mimi @babymimiv when jimin asked what the most famous drink was and the lady said pepsi but then he laughed and ordered coke when jimin asked what the most famous drink was and the lady said pepsi but then he laughed and ordered coke 😭😭https://t.co/sJlXMjQesd

BTS' Jimin made fans laugh in a particularly memorable interaction between a lady and him during Bon Voyage. He asked the lady what the most famous drink was. In response, she said ‘Pepsi’.

Jimin who probably wasn’t in the mood to drink Pepsi, then laughed and placed an order for a coke instead:

“Okay, one coke please.”

9) Practice makes perfect

Taetae @taewinterbearer Jimin's "hello, I practice" will remain iconic! Jimin's "hello, I practice" will remain iconic! https://t.co/zdyOAeDEyi

During one of their interviews, interviewer Denny Directo greeted BTS with “Annyeonghaseyo” (the official Korean greeting) and said how he had specifically practiced the word to welcome them. Not one to miss the chance for a quip, Jimin immediately responded with a "Hello" before going on to say that he too, had practiced it:

“Hello, I practice.”

10) Jimin flies to LA

BTS' Jimin has his own bizarre way of explaining things. One of the most iconic of such explanations was the time when he gestured with his hands that he was going to Los Angeles (LA). He said:

“L-A men, LA men, shush.”

This statement goes all the way back to 2014, when the boy band was flying to the US for their TV program, Bangtan Boys American Hustle Life.

