5 habits of BTS' Jin that fans love

BTS' Jin is much loved by fans, owing to his cheerful demeanor. The oldest member of the South-Korean boy band, he often refers to himself as 'World Wide Handsome', enjoys teasing his fellow members, and never misses a chance to pick playful fights with them.

Like group members Jimin and Jungkook, Jin is also acclaimed for his falsetto range. His solo tracks such as Awake, Epiphany, and Moon, were huge successes and have been significant in boosting the singer’s fan following.

The K-pop star's adorable personality reflects in his habits. Be it pouting innocently or showering ARMYs with flying kisses, BTS' Jin has a range of shenanigans, which are a constant source of delight for fans.

Here, we take a look at some of his trademark habits.

Disclaimer: This list is based solely on the author's opinion.

These habits of BTS' Jin endears him to ARMYs

1) Wink and point

meme storage | requests closed for now @crack_cloud seokjin jin doing finger guns hand gesture wink winking jungkook waving jinkook bts group ot7 vlive proof self cam wearing all white seokjin jin doing finger guns hand gesture wink winking jungkook waving jinkook bts group ot7 vlive proof self cam wearing all white https://t.co/Onrc7SyPuL

Jin's habit of winking and pointing is considered to be one of his most charming moves. The idol does this when he agrees with something, or sometimes even after finishing a savage sentence.

Following the wink, he uses his index finger to point directly at someone or at the camera. He also does the gesture to prove himself correct in a given situation, which makes it reflective of his confidence.

2) Random pouts

Be it interviews, concerts, or award shows, BTS' Jin does not miss out on a chance to showcase his pouting skills. His iconic heart pout is a favorite with ARMYs because of the way they make his fuller lips appear even more plump.

The artist’s V Live sessions are often made engaging as he gets frequent requests from fans asking him to pout, which he promptly delivers on.

3) Sounds while eating

The uncrowned chef of the group, BTS’ Jin is a huge foodie himself. The artist takes pleasure in experimenting with new dishes and frequently goes live to have a mukbang with ARMYs.

Several V Live sessions show him slurping noodles and eating delicious Korean food, all of which promises to leave viewers drooling.

4) Laugh and clap

Jin has often been credited with having one of the most contagious laughs, which many ARMYs have classified as being a ‘horse laugh’.

To add to the humor, the idol also has a tendency to clap his hands while laughing. More often than not, the laugh is preceded by a single clap. Many fans have confessed how they too have adopted this particular habit.

5) Flying kisses

Showering the audience with flying kisses is yet another habit that fans adore in BTS' Jin. In fact, ARMYs go berserk whenever Jin performs live, because it comes with the promise of flying kisses.

Owing to this, the idol has made his presence felt on The Ellen Lee DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show With James Corden, among others.

