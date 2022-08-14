Bad Decisions: BTS' Jimin trends on Twitter for single-worded reply to Benny Blanco

BTS' Jimin recently went viral for a sassy reply to Benny Blanco from BTS' rarely-used Twitter account.

The K-pop idol is hardly active on social media and ARMYs tend to complain about being kept in the dark regarding his whereabouts. However, a hilarious reply to Banny Blanco's impersonation of his Dynamite avatar in the music video for Bad Decisions has fans falling off their seats.

benny blanco @ItsBennyBlanco @BTS_twt there’s only 1 Jimin but at least i tried my best .@BTS_twt there’s only 1 Jimin but at least i tried my best 💜 https://t.co/HFA6mFx4x0

The hit record producer, who has been a longtime fan of BTS, finally got to work with the K-pop legends through his new collaboration with the group.

Jimin's popularity amongst fans can be gauged from the fact that he immediately trended on Twitter for a single-worded reply to Benny Blanco's tweet.

Though the tweet was posted from BTS' Twitter account, ARMYs are convinced it was the singer himself who replied through BTS' account. This is because the members of the group generally use hashtags against their names when using BTS' Twitter account for fans to identify them.

Fans have been celebrating the idol's 'Homecoming' by trending him with #JIMINCAMEHOME ever since.

In the video, which takes us into the life of an ARMY before a BTS show, Benny dresses up as the Serendipity singer to enjoy the concert.

The artist took to Twitter to show off his latest avatar and captioned it:

“@BTS_twt there’s only one Jimin, but at least I did my best“.

The idol replied to Benny Blanco's tweet with a single word:

"Jimin? #JIMIN."

Within minutes of Jimin's reply, phrases like JIMIN CAME HOME and many more started trending.

Jimin Global 🌎 @JiminGlobal



JIMINS trends worldwide upon the release of



Other related trending keywords:



PARK JIMIN

MIMI

HE CAME HOME

JIMIN CAME HOME [TRENDS]JIMINS trends worldwide upon the release of #BadDecisions and for coming home to Twitter with a little banter with benny blanco. The cutest!Other related trending keywords:PARK JIMINMIMIHE CAME HOMEJIMIN CAME HOME [TRENDS]JIMINS trends worldwide upon the release of #BadDecisions and for coming home to Twitter with a little banter with benny blanco. The cutest! 😆Other related trending keywords:PARK JIMINMIMIHE CAME HOMEJIMIN CAME HOME https://t.co/883DvPMEw7

Benny Blanco conveyed the ultimate ARMY experience through the music video of Bad Decisions

Benny Blanco dropped the music video for Bad Decisions in collaboration with American rapper Snoop Dog and the vocal line i.e. BTS' Jimin, Jin, V, and Jung Kook.

Benny enthralled fans in the four-minute long video by showcasing the quintessential ARMY experience, going as far as decorating his bedroom with all things purple and BTS.

Benny is shown to be getting ready for a BTS concert. He faces a number of obstacles on his way to the event, ranging from hilarious to borderline ridiculous, only to arrive 28 hours early.

The scenes in the music video have hit the right spot, with fans having a memefest on Twitter for the same.

Zakia⁷ BAD DECISIONS❤💜 @V_babyzakia

This is so unserious.. So basically benny made us run into the woods bc he was running for BTS concert and was there 28 hours early??This is so unserious.. So basically benny made us run into the woods bc he was running for BTS concert and was there 28 hours early??This is so unserious..😭😭😭 https://t.co/J4XsJQeOQw

dia⁷ is joon’s crab🦀 @dreamydiaa all of us army watching this mv rn all of us army watching this mv rn https://t.co/IwqX3d2eBA

dia⁷ is joon’s crab🦀 @dreamydiaa 28 HOURS EARLY - that was some of y’all at hobipalooza dont lie 28 HOURS EARLY - that was some of y’all at hobipalooza dont lie https://t.co/H8OWfCMNPk

BTS members are currently focused on their solo projects

BTS members shocked the world on May 13 when they announced a hiatus. HYBE later clarified that the members will continue to function as a group but will be focusing on solo projects for the time being.

BTS' maknae Jung Kook was the first to come out with Left and Right, a collaboration with American singer Charlie Puth followed by BTS rapper J-hope releasing his first solo album Jack in the Box.

The members have all also released their own solo vlogs for ARMYs to enjoy.

Recently, the Bangtan members announced that they will be releasing a special RUN BTS episode on August 16 after a 10-month break. Nothing has been mentioned regarding the reality show making a full-fledged comeback as of yet.

