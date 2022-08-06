“When Jimin came, that's when I was able to eat”: BTS’s j-hope reveals how Jimin helped him at Lollapalooza

BTS’ sensational rapper, j-hope, created history by becoming the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at one of United States’ biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza. The artist revealed that prior to the music festival, he was feeling restless and couldn't eat or sleep until Jimin joined him.

Lollapalooza is a four-day music festival held in Chicago every year. The music event is deemed to be at par with Coachella and South by South West, which are considered to be the biggest music festivals in the world. This year, the festival started on July 28 and concluded on July 31. BTS’ idol, j-hope, performed on the last and, arguably, the most important day of the festival, creating a massive sensation for the fans.

BTS’s j-hope sheds lights on his condition before Lollapalooza

The Sunshine of BTS recently set the record as the first South Korean artist to head the mainstage of an American music festival with his outstanding performance. j-hope's show at Lollapalooza was not just a historic event for the music festival but also a massive personal feat. This event was a huge deal for the artist since he stood on stage alone to perform his solo tracks without any of the other members from his band.

In addition, he became the main attraction at one of the largest music festivals in the United States, and was required to give a solo performance that lasted the entire allotted hour.

Despite being one of the most iconic korean artists with a humongous fan following across the globe, this turned out to be a challenge for j-hope. It was only natural for an artist of his caliber to feel some level of anxiety prior to the performance. He even revealed that he was so anxious before his performance that he was unable to eat or sleep properly in the days leading up to it.

Pat Benson @Pat_Benson_Jr



Idk much about BTS. But my wife got me to watch J-Hope perform at Lollapalooza and he went so hard Idk much about BTS. But my wife got me to watch J-Hope perform at Lollapalooza and he went so hard 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/x0Zq75jOs2

The "MORE" singer also shared that he had a daily commitment of six hours of practice to ensure that he would not disappoint his fans with an underwhelming performance.

BTS' Jimin comes in support of j-hope

Coming to the aid of his teammate, BTS' Jimin traveled to Chicago to support his friend throughout the entirety of the music festival. ARMYs were under the impression that Jimin was traveling to Chicago to follow his own schedule, but this was soon revealed to be untrue. It turned out that the "Filter" singer flew to Chicago only to be there for j-hope.

During a live chat with the two idols, Jimin expressed his concern that his groupmate would experience a sense of loneliness while participating in his solo promotion. Up until now, all the members have spent their entire careers performing together, but that was not the case now. And as the "Lie" singer saw his friend taking a huge step towards the musical accomplishment, he did not want to leave j-hope struggling all on his own.

렛또 @JIMINI95s



욕도 너무 많이 해가지구 ❁´▽`❁

목이 다 쉬었어 ❁´▽`❁

아 제이호옵 너무 멋있다아 ❁´▽`❁

아 진짜 끝나써 ❁´▽`❁

멤버들 다 와서 봤어야 했는데에 ! ! ! 호비형 공연 너무 좋아서 욕도 많이 했대 🤣🤣🤣욕도 너무 많이 해가지구 ❁´▽`❁목이 다 쉬었어 ❁´▽`❁아 제이호옵 너무 멋있다아 ❁´▽`❁아 진짜 끝나써 ❁´▽`❁멤버들 다 와서 봤어야 했는데에 ! ! ! 호비형 공연 너무 좋아서 욕도 많이 했대 🤣🤣🤣🐣욕도 너무 많이 해가지구 ❁´▽`❁ 🐣목이 다 쉬었어 ❁´▽`❁ 🐣아 제이호옵 너무 멋있다아 ❁´▽`❁ 🐣아 진짜 끝나써 ❁´▽`❁ 🐣멤버들 다 와서 봤어야 했는데에 ! ! ! https://t.co/Itn5i5dLHi

Moreover, j-hope stated that he was humbled by the support and affection he received from his bandmates. He further added that without Jimin, the former would not have been able to achieve what he did at Lollapalooza. He said:

"I didn't have any appetite when I arrived in the U.S. and I barely ate. When Jimin came, that's when I was able to eat. While preparing for the performance, it felt like a world of darkness but Jimin was the light. Jimin helped me so much."

브리이에² @briller613_bts 🐿 제가 사실 여기 와서 식욕도 없었고 뭔가 많이 안 먹고 이랬는데 처음으로 지민이 와가지고 같이 점심을 먹는데, 이 호텔방에서, 밥이 엄청 들어가는 거예요 그니까 그만큼 이 멤버와 친구가 주는 안정감과 이런 게 너무나도 큰 거죠



ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅜ 🐿 제가 사실 여기 와서 식욕도 없었고 뭔가 많이 안 먹고 이랬는데 처음으로 지민이 와가지고 같이 점심을 먹는데, 이 호텔방에서, 밥이 엄청 들어가는 거예요 그니까 그만큼 이 멤버와 친구가 주는 안정감과 이런 게 너무나도 큰 거죠 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅜ https://t.co/resaYApiCU

Once again, the idols of BTS have shown that they share an unbreakable bond and are nothing less than family to each other. We can only hope to see more interactions like this in the future since it will assure ARMYs of the idols' well-being.

