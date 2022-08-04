BTS’ j-hope impresses Lollapalooza staff with his spectacular rap and stage in a viral TikTok video

It has been four days since BTS’ j-hope took the internet by storm by making a magnificent debut at the 2022 Lollapalooza festival and people cannot get enough of it. The rapper and dancer of BTS became the first Korean artist to headline the iconic Chicago-based music festival and wowed both live and virtual audiences with his terrific stage performance, garnering massive applause from fans across the world.

The Arson singer’s breathtaking performance left not only the millions of ARMY watching in person and at home in awe, but also the music festival's staff who watched him perform live.

As the final breakdown of his song Hangsang began, the band stopped their accompanying guitar and drums to let the Bangtan singer's voice fill the entire space. With just a simple beat playing in the background, j-hope rapped his heart out, showcasing his versatile talent and amazing stage presence.

During this moment, a Lollapalooza staff member’s reaction was caught on camera by an ARMY and went viral for just how relatable he is.

The staff member was instantly amazed by the MORE singer’s insane rapping, and the septet's fandom is convinced that Lollapalooza staff members have now become full-fledged ARMYs.

BTS ARMY react to j-hope’s electrifying Hangsang performance at Lollapalooza

BTS ARMY is still not over “Hobipalooza”, and rightfully so. BTS’ ace dancer and rapper j-hope set the stage on fire with one magnetic performance after the other, proving that he is indeed one of the best talents in the business.

Hangsang feat Supreme Boi was featured as the fifth track on his debut mixtape Hope World. Hangsang translates to “always” in Korean and is a passionate and powerful rap track.

ARMYs were in awe of his incredible performance and couldn’t stop raving about it on social media platforms.

🃏⁷ misses HOBIPALOOZA @bngtnflame you can just see how the energy changed when baseline played…. you can just see how the energy changed when baseline played…. https://t.co/QjIyN7Fp1a

BTS ARMY agrees that the BTS member's performance at Lollapalooza is a cultural reset that should be documented as a highlight in BTS' discography.

Fans agree that they felt goosebumps and a literal chill down their spine while watching his electrifying performance.

lea⁷ @seokjinbit WE ALL PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS



FOR HANGSANG JHOPE TO HAVE HIS OWN MOMENT WE ALL PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THISFOR HANGSANG JHOPE TO HAVE HIS OWN MOMENT https://t.co/ogUHBuALgP

Hoseok’s Safe Zone @MaybeNow8 #jhopeAtLollapalooza I need u to understand that Hoseok was possessed by something someone, the god of music maybe during the Hangsang performance. It was like something heavenly had descended onto grant park: the look on his face, the way he moved, the CHILLS IN THE AIR! #JHOPE I need u to understand that Hoseok was possessed by something someone, the god of music maybe during the Hangsang performance. It was like something heavenly had descended onto grant park: the look on his face, the way he moved, the CHILLS IN THE AIR! #JHOPE #jhopeAtLollapalooza https://t.co/pd8AAc8UzV

With a performance like that, it’s easy to understand why everyone became a fan of the Bangtan member that day!

The Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker definitely had the time of his life dancing, engaging with the live crowd and sharing cheeky moments with the dancers and performers on stage.

At one point, he playfully air-slapped a female dancer’s backside, and bandmate Jimin was astounded to see this new side of the MORE singer. ARMYs present in the crowd were convinced that it was Jay, not their sweet, lovable sunshine boy.

Later in the v-live, he also thanked dance crew The Lab, who he’s worked with on various occasions, like during the music video for Chicken Noodle Soup.

ً @dailystardancer Here is j-hope talking about Sienna and The Lab just after CNS dropped! His love for dance and admiration for fellow dancers is really beautiful. He had lovely compliments for them.

Here is j-hope talking about Sienna and The Lab just after CNS dropped! His love for dance and admiration for fellow dancers is really beautiful. He had lovely compliments for them. https://t.co/2pV5LBzmxS

BTS’ j-hope revealed that performing at Lollapalooza was a “treasured memory” for him

Shortly after his historic Lollapalooza performance, the BTS member shared his thoughts on what it was like to perform at the iconic music festival as the main headliner.

The Outro: Ego singer revealed that he gained certainty once again while partaking in Lollapalooza and seeing everyone present there to cheer for him.

He revealed that this was a “treasured memory” for him as he worked extremely hard to not cause a dent in BTS’ name and reputation.

He revealed:

“Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am. Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history, and have that much more meaning!!!”

The talented BTS member performed a total of 21 songs, including tracks from his new solo album Jack In The Box, his first mixtape Hope World, and Chicken Noodle Soup (featuring Becky G), as well BTS Cypher Pt. 1 and Dynamite.

