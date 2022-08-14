6 K-pop idols who are pro-gamers: BTS' Jin, Stray Kids' Felix, and more

It's rare for K-pop idols to find time for their hobbies. With their tours, dance practices, frequent promotional appearances, and tightly packed schedules, it is not surprising that the artists might find little time to explore new activities. Fortunately, whenever they get time, K-pop idols take the opportunity to do what interests them personally. Often, they also share their different interests with the fans.

Whether it's SEVENTEEN's The8's spell binding art or Stray Kids' Bang Chan organizing Chan's Room to react to and appreciate other K-pop songs, most of them spend their precious free time doing what they love.

Interestingly, some K-pop idols are hardcore gamers, and have shown their gaming abilities during various segments. Some even take time to play online with their fans and showcase their competitive sides.

Check out these six K-pop idols who are verified hardcore online gamers.

6 K-pop idols who can easily defeat you in an online gaming match

1) BTS' Jin and Jungkook

Jin and Jungkook, the eldest and youngest of BTS, are certified pro gamers and are often seen playing intense matches online. The Super Tuna singer is well known for spending his free time playing games. Jin had once stated that he can easily spend his entire weekend staying in and playing games.

Jin recently joined NEXON, a South Korean video publishing company, and considering his love for Maple Story, it seems the idol is extremely excited about his new job.

Meanwhile, BTS' Maknae loves to play Overwatch, and is quite famous because of his gameplay within the gaming community.

2) Stray Kids' Felix

maddymoo 🐣 @lixiesfreckles_ Video games Felix is playing right now!! 🥰



League of Legends, Genshin, Call of Duty, Apex Legends! Video games Felix is playing right now!! 🥰 League of Legends, Genshin, Call of Duty, Apex Legends! https://t.co/98gaMnNkYt

Apart from sassily growling in his deep voice and driving their fans crazy, Felix loves to spend his time on the internet playing multiple video games.

In an interaction with a fan, Felix revealed that he is currently playing League of Legends, Call of Duty, Genshin Impact, and Apex Legends. Moreover, his team for Genshin includes Baal, Ayaka, Bennett, and Qiqi, who together form a strong defensive group.

3) TWICE's Mina

vin @minashood mina finally became the fish in animal crossing she always wanted to become mina finally became the fish in animal crossing she always wanted to become https://t.co/po8Xcy8Uph

TWICE's Mina's love for video games began way before her K-pop career was established. The Japanese-born idol shared that, in Japan, during her childhood, she used to play Mario Kart on Nintendo DS and Bandai’s Tamagotchi, a handheld, egg-shaped pet simulator.

Since then, her likes have expanded with Minecraft and Animal Crossing. Apparently, the Likey singer also purchased a gaming PC and is looking forward to elevate her online gaming experience. There is indeed no doubt as to how much Mina likes playing video games.

4) ENHYPEN's Heesung

YOONGI GAYS 🏳️‍🌈 @YOONGI_GAYS



omg i didn’t know heesung is a league of legends player, and knowing Koreans they’re really good at it omg i didn’t know heesung is a league of legends player, and knowing Koreans they’re really good at it 😭😭😭https://t.co/eWF9kn8k74

The fourth-generation K-pop idol confessed during a V-Live that "game is life," a phrase all gamers can agree with, especially all the K-pop idols on this list.

In fact, Heesung's love for games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, Kartrider, Crazy Arcade, and Animal Crossing has proved that he was not kidding about gaming being his life. Moreover, the Drunk-Dazed singer is also a pro at playing League of Legends.

Fans can catch him play through his own EN-loG on YouTube. Someday, maybe, fans could also get lucky and play alongside him.

5) LE SSERAFIM's Sakura

archives @mimimiarchives sakura miyawaki LE SSERAFIM iz*one fortnite kid dance queen who invented fortnite sakura miyawaki LE SSERAFIM iz*one fortnite kid dance queen who invented fortnite https://t.co/h8tkaIDyou

Japanese K-pop idols are undoubtedly pro when it comes to online gaming. Like Mina, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura is also known for her gaming skills. Moreover, the ex-IZ*ONE member has made her name in the gaming community as she used to live stream and upload her videos on YouTube later.

Thankfully, fans can watch her play online. However, the games she likes to play include Fortnite, Splatoon 2, and Apex Legends. Judging from a video posted online, where the singer can be seen doing the classic Fortnite dance, fans can easily guess what her favorite online game is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das