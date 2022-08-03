6 paintings by SEVENTEEN’s Minghao that will leave you awestruck

SEVENTEEN’s Minghao, also known by his stage name The8, is a fantastic painter. Not only is the idol brilliant at portraying his emotions through colors, but his sheer ability to observe the tiniest details in nature and translate them onto the canvas is impeccable.

The multi-talented K-pop artist dreams of holding an art exhibition where he can showcase all his hard work and determination.

“In the future, after some time passes, I want to hold an exhibition. Because they’re very heavy ad meaningful work to me, I don’t want to just reveal them on the internet.”

"What you see through my paintings is my real self. If people are impressed or moved by my paintings, I think, the value of my paintings will increase. For my fans, I hope we can have a better understanding of me through my art."

While fans await Xu Minghao’s official announcement for an art exhibition, let’s take a quick look at some of his masterpieces through the years.

Six paintings by SEVENTEEN’s Minghao that will make you fall in love with his artistic skills

1) Heart made of stone

the painting that appeared in the hai cheng mv is one that minghao painted himself, and it's the same one he previously said is his most memorable piece of work



he mentioned before he came across this heart-shaped rock by chance and worked on a painting of it for 3 months.

Only SEVENTEEN’s Minghao can turn a piece of rock into a beautiful painting. In an interview with Arena Homme Plus, the idol revealed that it was fate that he stumbled upon a heart-shaped stone while watching a documentary about Suseok (rocks that resemble natural landscapes).

One can easily spot the thought and intention behind this stunning painting. It reflects strong emotions. It made sense why the K-pop idol featured this painting in his Hai Cheng music video.

2) The Dreams Come True cover art

gee ς(˃‿˂.) @leejihoonfairy



to think that the oil painting design was made by our Minghao himself
i swear this man has endless talents, he created two masterpieces!!!

Undoubtedly, SEVENTEEN’s Minghao’s love for the art form is eternal. The idol leaves no stone unturned to unleash his creativity, and he did just that by painting the cover art for Dreams Come True. This was not just commendable but also unique.

On June 15, 2019, the official Twitter account of SEVENTEEN posted a time-lapse of his genius work. The painting offered calm blue and white tones that signified the blue sea with the moonlight on its surface.

3) The colorful aura

Just a look at this painting makes one experience complex emotions. SEVENTEEN’s Minghao was talking about this painting when he said,

“They just express my complex emotions. The emotions within me that I only understand.”

The spectrum of bright colors emits an ethereal feeling to its viewers. It also reminded K-pop stans of a picture by photographer Torkil Gudnason named Electric Blossom.

4) Fierce elements for SEVENTEEN’s tiger

Not only is SEVENTEEN’s Minghao a stunning artist, but he is also a fantastic friend. He proved his admiration towards his fellow bandmate Hoshi by gifting him a painting on his 24th birthday.

The painting infused yellow, black, and white hues to give a tiger-like color scheme. This painting resurfaced on the internet after Hoshi released his collab with Tiger JK called Tiger on June 29, 2022. Fans weaved stories about the correlation of the painting with Hoshi’s new song.

5) The captivating blue and yellows

As effortless as the paintings look here, the truth is quite the opposite. Minghao’s attempt to capture the stark differences in the skies, be it daylight and moonlight, is reflected in these works.

It is the perfect amalgamation of shades to develop a particular tint. While the blue hues depict a serene atmosphere brimming with tranquility, the yellow tones stand for hope and aspirations.

6) Dragon amidst the storm

SO WHERE CAN I BUY PAINTINGS BY XU MINGHAO???

This abstract work by SEVENTEEN’s Minghao takes one to a fantasy world. Leaving it to one’s imagination, the idol outdid himself with this drip technique of painting. It also reminded fans of another work named Autumn Rhythm by Jackson Pollock.

A take on abstract expressionism, the colors are poured, splattered, and dripped to convey a story. It appears as if a dragon is caught up in a storm.

These paintings are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many masterpieces by SEVENTEEN’s Minghao that K-pop fans are curious to witness.

However, his accomplishments are not the only ones gaining the spotlight. The 13-member boy group SEVENTEEN is topping charts with its Face The Sun album. From fabulous album sales to Spotify streams, the K-pop act is doing wonders in the music industry.

