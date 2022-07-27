SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI talks about working hard on his physique for the world tour

SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI recently went all out to surprise fans with his ripped physique. The idol flaunted his abs during the Be the Sun world tour, as well as in the latest pictorial with Vogue Korea. Standing at 1.78 m, the Horangi Power idol revealed his fit figure with the intention of impressing fans who had waited over two years to see the group in person.

As the performance team leader, HOSHI was mindful about seeing CARATs for the first time during their Be the Sun tour. He knew that the COVID-19 restrictions had finally been lifted, which meant that audiences would be able to cheer loudly. Taking that into consideration, he started working out to and taking fitness more seriously.

“Starting with promotions for our fourth studio album, the COVID-19 venue regulations were lifted. That meant that audience members could cheer and sing along. Since this concert was the first time I was seeing fans in person, I got more momentum and took care [of my body].”

SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI discusses his desire to present a “more mature image” to fans

26-year-old HOSHI wears many hats. He is a dancer, singer, choreographer, leader, and entertainer. The idol, a part of the popular group SEVENTEEN, consistently aims to improve the image he presents to the world. The return of in-person concerts after the COVID-19 outbreak fueled him to go above and beyond for his fans.

SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI made headlines across the globe for his toned abs and muscles, which he flaunted during various performances at the Be The Sun concerts. In the latest interview with Vogue Korea, the 26-year-old shared his motivation behind the same:

“It was our first concert in two years and four months since [the start of] the pandemic and once I was on stage, I was reminded of the past. [I thought,] ‘Yes, this is what I’m talking about!’ Honestly, during the pandemic, I held out while thinking, ‘I have to meet [our fans] Carats with a slightly more mature image.’”

Even before any talk of a world tour, SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI released Spider, his solo mixtape. It stands testament to the idol’s incredible vocals and, even more so, his aptitude as a performance team leader. The choreography began with him hanging upside down on a rail, and he then continued to perform numerous formations built around it, replicating a spider’s moves.

Adding to the conversation, the idol said that Spider was also an effort on his part to showcase a new version of himself to fans.

“Even when my solo mixtape ‘Spider‘ came out in the middle [of the pandemic], I really wanted to showcase a new image. After all that, finally seeing our fans in person made me tear up.”

Talking about tearing up, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi recently cried while talking about his agency, PLEDIS Entertainment. Unlike a few other groups, all 13 members of SEVENTEEN have been with the agency since their trainee years. A few months ago, they overcame the notorious seven-year-curse in K-pop by renewing their contracts.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will be continuing their Be the Sun world tour in North America from August to September 2022. Check out all the details here.

