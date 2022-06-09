K-pop friendships: BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and other members of the 97 Liners 

The 97 liners squad from the K-pop world is probably the most popular of all. While cliques like Wooga Squad have their own vast fandoms, 97 liners can clearly be dubbed the in-vogue K-pop members. The 97 liners squad features global personalities like BTS' Jungkook, along with K-drama and K-pop star Cha Eun-woo, among others.

Born in the same year, the 97 liners also own a group chat, which gives an insight into their wonderful friendship, through exciting social media posts.

Many fans believe that the group was formed due to the close friendship between BTS' Jungkook and GOT7's Yugyeom. Both the maknaes could be called the co-founders who later invited their other buddies.

Here we take a closer look at the members of K-pop's famous 97 liners.

K-pop squads: Meet K-pop's 97 liners

1) BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook, also known as the 'Golden Maknae', is one of the members of the group. Born in September 1997, the K-pop idol made his debut with BTS in 2013. The Still With You singer always had a close bond with GOT7's Yugyeom, a bond which later birthed the group.

ً @luxuryhoshi ‘97 liners are one of the most precious friendship and best squad in the whole kpop industry ‘97 liners are one of the most precious friendship and best squad in the whole kpop industry 💖 https://t.co/MokKJ4hcnB

Back in 2017, Jungkook also thanked his 97 squad members, which fans didn't fail to notice. In a "Thanks to" section on the You Never Walk Alone album, Jungkook wrote, “To my 97-liner friends Yugyeom-ie, Dokyeom-ie, Mingyu, Bam-ie, Myungho, Jaehyun-ie, let’s meet soon and have fun.”

2) GOT7's Yugyeom and Bambam

GOT7's maknaes Bambam and Yugyeom are also a part of the the 97 liner squad. Yugyeom has been a very close friend of Jungkook, and the two also share matching tattoos in honor of their friendship.

On the other hand, Thai-born South Korean rapper, Bambam, who was also born in the same year, is also a part of the 97 liner squad. Back in 2016, he had posted a selfie with the other members in the squad and created a buzz on Instagram.

3) NCT's Jaehyun

The singer and actor from NCT is another member of the iconic K-pop squad. He is one of the main vocalists and dancers of the group, and is also a part of NCT's subunits NCT U and NCT 127.

Jungkook Asia.97 - STREAM STAY ALIVE 🫶 @JungkookAsia__ The 97 Liners [group] is included in the list of beautiful Kpop friendships that fans should know. 97 Liners converges all the outstanding visuals of Kpop such as Jungkook (BTS); Cha Eun Woo (Astro); Jae Hyun (NCT); Bambam and Yugyeom (GOT7); The8, Mingyu and DK (Seventeen). The 97 Liners [group] is included in the list of beautiful Kpop friendships that fans should know. 97 Liners converges all the outstanding visuals of Kpop such as Jungkook (BTS); Cha Eun Woo (Astro); Jae Hyun (NCT); Bambam and Yugyeom (GOT7); The8, Mingyu and DK (Seventeen). https://t.co/sTfq2plUhO

It's a mystery as to when Jaehyun joined the group, but he has definitely been in the clique since the start of its expansion. Jungkook also mentioned Jaehyun in his "Thanks to" letter - a proof of their close friendship.

4) SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, The8, and DK

The trio from SEVENTEEN were also born in the year 1997, and are members of the 97 liners group. The three K-pop idols from Pledis Entertainment's boy group are packed with talent as they act as rappers, vocalists, dancers, and visuals of the group.

They share a special bond within the band, along with other members of the 97 group.

5) ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

The K-pop idol turned K-drama heartthrob was the last member to join the 97 liners squad - which was a result of his close friendship with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu.

Reportedly, the My Name is Gangnam Beauty star joined the group in 2018, and Cha Eun-woo now acts as a full-time affiliate of the group.

