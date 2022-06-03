ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo estimated to have earned 6B KRW, is the highest-paid celebrity with a ‘second job’

Mnet’s TMI News Show broadcast on June 2 revealed ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo as the highest-paid celebrity with a “second job.” The second job in question is the idol being a successful actor. As per the show, his acting and respective gigs earned him approximately six billion KRW (around 4.82 million USD).

Reports also indicate that the 25-year-old idol-actor also bought a luxurious penthouse in Gangnam’s Cheongdam-dong neighborhood in Seoul. The idol has made quite a name as an actor and has multiple hit shows on his roster.

From My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung to the latest successful show, True Beauty, the ASTRO member has carved himself a famous path.

K-pop idols Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO and IU feature in the top 5 of the highest-earning second jobs as a celebrity

The TMI News Show ranked the celebrities who earned the highest through a second job. This could be anything from being an actor, content creator, or a dancer, as long as it is a different profession than their primary job. The latest broadcast gave viewers an insight into celebrities' various sources of income.

Cha Eun-woo, an actor and a member of K-pop idol group ASTRO, topped the list with estimated earnings of six billion KRW (around 4.82 million USD). The 25-year-old debuted in the entertainment industry with a minor role in a movie in 2014. Two years later, he debuted with ASTRO.

The show reported that Cha Eun-woo’s acting career successfully took off after his performance in My ID is Gangnam Beauty. He has had a range of commercials, sponsorships, and even an ambassadorship with the luxury brand, Burberry.

It was also reported that the idol bought a 4.5 billion KRW penthouse in Cheongdam-dong, a luxurious and affluent neighborhood in Gangnam, Seoul. The area is home to multiple South Korean celebrities, luxury brand shops, SM Entertainment’s current headquarters and JYP Entertainment’s old building, and much more.

Meanwhile, K-pop solo queen IU ranked fifth with an estimated income of 1.80 billion KRW (around 1.48 million USD). The earnings are derived from her YouTube channel. The reports called it “a walking company” if IU were to add advertising revenue and fees to the calculations too.

Other celebrities on the list include actor Son Seok-koo, celebrity chef Baek Jong-won, and music producer Don Spike in the fourth, third, and second ranks, respectively.

More about K-pop idol and actor Cha Eun-woo

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo has been a part of multiple successful projects. Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and True Beauty remains his most recognized series to date. He has also dabbled in movies.

The idol-actor has a movie scheduled to be released this year titled Island, alongside Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Joon.

