Watch: BTS’ Jin to lead a corporate life as MapleStory designer

BTS' Jin is an extremely lucky MapleStory fan. The popular MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) game posted a video of the K-pop idol getting ready to enter NEXON, the game company's building on his first day of work on August 10. They even posted a resume of the idol eliciting a fun response from the ARMY fandom.

Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin, had earlier hinted to fans about his new profession. The Epiphany singer posted a photo of his employee ID card with the lanyard and logo of NEXON. The teaser video shows the K-pop idol beginning his corporate life in a K-drama-esque style. The text at the end of the video states,

“Mapler, Kim Seok-jin, goes to work”

The release date for the content is scheduled to be August 16 and 18, 2022. Watch the teaser video below.

BTS' Jin makes his dream come true as he joins MapleStory as a character designer

BTS' decision to focus on solo activities has been far greater than what ARMYs had imagined. With each member prospering in their field and passion, the eldest member, Jin's solo project, has finally reached the fans. While fans trended 'ACTOR JIN' in hopes of seeing the idol make his acting debut, the latest news has brought forth a best of both worlds scenario.

On August 10, MapleStory Korea posted their newest and presumably the most popular employee's first-day teaser video. Jin is the latest person to join the NEXON team. The idol is officially a character developer for his favorite video game.

A few days earlier, the game company's Twitter account also posted BTS' Jin's resume. The caption mentioned that the resume "popped up, intimidating the MapleStory team."

The resume, filled out in Jin's handwriting, mentioned various things. In the "Job Application for" section, the BTS member wrote "MapleStory game designer/planner."

In the Experience section, he wrote, "10 years of idol experience." He even added Bangtan Sonyeondan and BTS as his professional background and mentioned the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism certificate for Pop Culture in 2016 in the awards section.

Jin and his unparalleled love for MapleStory

Throughout the years, Jin has publicly expressed his love for the MMORPG game. Jin has done everything from buying giant character plushies, playing the game on a live stream with multiple ARMYs on his birthday, to selling out character-specific bread.

Thanks to BTS' popularity and Jin's love for the game, MapleStory even collaborated with the Butter singers in 2020. The game introduced member-specific characters as part of the collaboration. A year later, in 2021, the Epiphany singer was chosen as one of the judges for their first-ever character design award.

In the judge's details section, Jin mentioned 18 years of experience in MapleStory. With his love still going strong, it will be interesting to see what kind of work the K-pop idol showcases in the new content series. Footages of Jin's first day at NEXON will be released on August 16, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das