BTS and BLACKPINK feature in top 10 influential people that improve South Korea's image list

The South Korean cultural wave aka Hallyu is gaining immense popularity thanks to representative icons like BTS and BLACKPINK. On January 24, 2022, South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Overseas Culture Promotion Agency revealed the results of a national survey. The Ministry stated,

"It has been confirmed that Hallyu stars are indeed of great help in enhancing our national image."

The survey was conducted on a sample size of 12500, with participants 16 years or older. It was circulated in 24 countries, including South Korea. The survey results revealed that bands like BTS and BLACKPINK have a strong positive impression overseas.

The results also revealed that South Korea provides quality cultural content for consumption. According to the survey, BTS bagged 15% votes ranking number one, whereas, BLACKPINK ranked number three with 6.1% of votes. Gangnam Style artist Psy also bagged a ranking in this survey.

These iconic stars improve South Korea's image across the globe and are some of the most influential stars of their time. Not only have they made a place for themselves amongst mainstream content, but they have also stacked up records from YouTube and Spotify, and re-defined Billboard history.

BTS and BLACKPINK: Influential representatives of South Korea

When people from overseas were asked about South Korean content, they dropped words like Parasite, BTS, BLACKPINK, and Squid Games, amongst others. Through Korean content, people are building a perception about the citizens of South Korea. They believe them to be reliable, kind, and friendly.

Fans from across the world have rooted for the success of BTS and BLACKPINK. Recently, ARMYs from across the globe have been voting for BTS to feature in the iHeart Music Awards.

Meanwhile, BLINKs continue to show their love for BLACKPINK on social media by vouching for their title tracks or showing love to the members.

vivi from loona @viviandyukako moots whats your favourite blackpink title track? I always hear different answers moots whats your favourite blackpink title track? I always hear different answers

K-wave reign in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and other Asian nations

Also Read Article Continues below

Asian states like Malaysia, Philippines, India, and more show high acceptance towards South Korean cultural content. These nations receive and hold South Korean cultural content in a positive light compared to other countries. All thanks to OTT platforms and social media, South Korean content has become easily accessible across the globe which has defintely aided its popularity.

Edited by Sabika