BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom shatters YouTube records with the biggest debut by a female artist in 2022, rakes in 86 million views in 24 hours

BLACKPINK, the talented four-member group comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, unlocked a new record on YouTube, indicating the biggest debut by a female artist on YouTube in 2022.

BLACKPINK released their highly anticipated pre-release single, Pink Venom, on August 19 amidst much fanfare and excitement amongst fans. Nearly 1.5 million BLINKs tuned in at 1 pm KST to watch the grand premiere of Pink Venom.

After nine hours, Pink Venom clocked in 50 million views on YouTube. With this, BLACKPINK made several records. The group became the only girl group music video to have achieved this number this year, the fastest music video by an Asian act to reach this figure, and finally, the record for the most viewed music video in the first 24 hours.

Pink Venom exceeded 60 million views in just 12 hours and is currently at 89 million views, inching fast towards 100 million views, adding another exciting record to their kitty.

BLACKPINK fans react to the girl group's new YouTube record

Although BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment has not officially confirmed the girl group's 24-hour view count on YouTube, it can be safely declared that the talented girls are on their way to making history. It could be because YouTube's official view count often differs from the view count measured in real-time.

Therefore BLACKPINK's Pink Venom is still in the running to break the group's record for the highest number of views achieved by a female artist's music video in its first 24 hours.

The current record was set by the talented girl group's previous single, How You Like That, back in 2020, with 86.3 million views in 24 hours, and it seems like Pink Venom is well on its way to breaking that record.

While fans await YG Entertainment's official announcement, BLINKs have taken to social media to celebrate the big news with celebratory messages and memes.

Fans encouraged one another to continue streaming.

Ythan @uravocadoboi This isn't final yet. We must keep streaming until the 25 hours @soompi Keep streamingThis isn't final yet. We must keep streaming until the 25 hours @soompi Keep streaming‼️ This isn't final yet. We must keep streaming until the 25 hours

Meanwhile, BLINKs have decided to celebrate the Pink Venom singers' big news with virtual fireworks.

BURN_BABY_BURN @zxcvbnmlkjasdf @soompi @chartsblackpink 🫂🫂🫂 proud of us blinks! Forget the haters their opinions don’t matter, let’s celebrate and enjoy the comeback like how #BLACKPINK wanted us to be @soompi @chartsblackpink 🫂🫂🫂 proud of us blinks! Forget the haters their opinions don’t matter, let’s celebrate and enjoy the comeback like how #BLACKPINK wanted us to be https://t.co/hn8zruwolP

K-pop infused with traditional Korean sounds, Pink Venom can be defined as an "upgraded version of the signature BLACKPINK sound." It is a thoroughly enjoyable track with dynamic hip-hop sound meeting middle-eastern influence in the chorus.

The girls displayed their trademark charisma and incredible musical talent in what can be described as the biggest comeback in recent years.

BLACKPINK takes over worldwide iTunes charts with Pink Venom

Immediately upon its release, Pink Venom took over the worldwide iTunes chart and hit number one on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 69 different regions. Pink Venom topped multiple Korean real-time music charts, hitting number one on Bugs, Vibe, and Genie.

Pink Venom also grabbed the top spot on the UK iTunes 'Top Songs' chart, setting an impressive new record for the group. With this, Pink Venom has become their first-ever song to rank number one on the UK iTunes song chart and the first among K-Pop girl groups to do so.

The girl group achieved this remarkable feat for the first time in 2019 with their EP Kill This Love, which ranked at number 1 on the UK iTunes 'Top Albums' chart.

Their first full album, titled THE ALBUM, also peaked at number one, meaning the Pink Venom singers became the first-ever K-Pop female group in history to hit number one on both song and album charts on UK iTunes.

The girl group will release their second full album, BORN PINK, on September 16, after which the girls will embark on a world tour in October.

