BLACKPINK's Pink Venom's release turns the Brooklyn Bridge pink in the New York City

To celebrate BLACKPINK's comeback and their newly released track, Pink Venom, the Brooklyn Bridge turned pink in New York City. The comeback is already getting praised by BLINKs and other admirers alike, and the pink lights set-up have made the fans around the world even more excited.

It's not new for fans to see such enormous celebrations, as the girl group earlier confirmed the Light Up The Pink campaign 2022, which left fans wondering if many monuments will be lighting up pink worldwide. The face of Brooklyn Bridge in New York City showcased a moving animation hinting at BLACKPINK's new release.

BLACKPINK'S comeback Lights Up The Brooklyn Bridge pink in the New York City with more destinations including Seoul and Los Angeles

SEOUL - N Seoul Tower

TOKYO - Tokyo Tower

SHANGHAI - Sinar Mas Plaza

BANGKOK - Central World

NEW YORK - Brooklyn Bridge

LA - Santa Monica Pacific Wheel



With Brooklyn Bridge turning pink in New York City, Seoul and Los Angeles also had their own special arrangements in honor of BLACKPINK's comeback. On August 18, 2022, Namsan Tower, the popular tourist destination in Seoul, was showcased in pink during the evening. It also had the girl group's logo on the front of the column. In addition, Los Angeles' Santa Monica Pacific Wheel also lit up in pink.

According to Korean media outlets, the Light Up The Pink campaign will be joining Tokyo, Shanghai, and Bangkok as well.

More on BLACKPINK's comeback Pink Venom

The group is finally back with their new release, Pink Venom. It is a catchy song with upbeat tunes, and fans are loving the solo parts of all the members. Powerful rapping duo Lisa and Jennie were applauded by fans for their commendable rap performance. Moreover, the Pink Venom music video is also getting praised for the member's ethereal visuals.

Fans also praised the comeback because it showcased the South Korean traditional musical instruments in the music video. It's evident that members have worked hard for their latest comeback and BLINKs are indeed happy with the quartet's hard work.

Overall, the group's Pink Venom has already lightened up the internet as the global sensation is topping the international charts with its successful comeback. The girl band's previous hit was released in October 2020 with their first full-length album, The Album, with the main tracks Lovesick Girls and How You Like That. Both the songs have broken multiple records worldwide.

The Album is the group's 1st million-selling album that has sold more than 1.4 million copies. It also debuted at rank 2 on Billboard 200 and the British Official Chart for albums with its release.

Solo albums by members Rose and Lisa were also a huge hit in 2021. Fans loved their solo albums as they showcased more of the member's individual musicality and versatility with newer concepts. With the quartet's new release, they are already achieving success with their comeback. The group's new song, Pink Venom, has already garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.

Fans are anticipating many records to be broken and the major success of the group's new song.

