"Let them be the hottest couple out there": Fans react as BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS V's reportedly set to head to New York

After a picture of BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie went viral for their rumored dating, a Korean media outlet has reported that both the idols are heading to New York City to spend some quality time.

This comes after a viral picture was circulated online on August 23 featuring BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie in their personal time together. The picture where BTS V is getting his hair styled and BLACKPINK Jennie clicks a picture of them gained traction online and quickly became a hot topic of discussion amongst K-pop fans wanting to confirm the picture's veracity.

According to Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang, BTS' V left for New York on August 24, and BLACKPINK is headed to the same destination on August 25 to perform at the MTV VMAs. The news implied that the idols had coordinated their schedules to spend more time with one another.

In response to the reports, YG Entertainment simply commented:

“BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well as promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

Shortly after Sports Kyunghyang's report and YG Entertainment's response, fans took to social media to share their two cents on the matter, and well, this reaction sums up our general sentiment towards BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie dating news.

Micheala Jen @michealajen Jennie and V are both adults and they can date whoever they want. Don't throw hate to any of them, protect them instead. LET THEM BE HAPPY. And c'mon, they're both successful artists. If they're dating, let them be the hottest couple out there. BE PROUD AND HYPE THEM PLS Jennie and V are both adults and they can date whoever they want. Don't throw hate to any of them, protect them instead. LET THEM BE HAPPY. And c'mon, they're both successful artists. If they're dating, let them be the hottest couple out there. BE PROUD AND HYPE THEM PLS

BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie “dating”: K-pop fans react to the continuous news of the idols’ dating lives

In the past few days, BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie fans have been bombarded with continuous snippets of "proof" and news of the two idols dating.

The alleged couple first became a talking point for K-pop fans when BTS' V accidentally followed BLACKPINK Jennie on Instagram and immediately unfollowed her.

Fans from both sides raged on social media soon after this, and V took to Weverse to explain that this was a mere accident, stating, "Instagram is hard to understand." However, things heated up when the two K-pop idols were "spotted" driving to Jeju Island together to spend quality time.

The veracity of the news and pictures is not yet confirmed, but several anonymous sources confirmed on online forums that BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie were indeed in Jeju Island.

While V's agency BIG HIT MUSIC maintained its silence on the matter, YG Entertainment stated:

“We have nothing to say [regarding this matter],” and added, “We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

K-pop fans took to social media to discuss their thoughts on the matter.Some fans are in denial about BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie's dating news, calling the pictures and reports "fake" and "morphed."

The others are trying to verify the accuracy of the reports and pictures “leaked” online.

ancy fã dos seven boys in #1.🤫 @ancyzinha

KIM TAEHYUNG (V) OF BTS and JENNIE of BLACKPINK

analyzing this photo, nothing makes sense. Watch it, and tell us what you think of this supposed photo of theKIM TAEHYUNG (V) OF BTS and JENNIE of BLACKPINK analyzing this photo, nothing makes sense. Watch it, and tell us what you think of this supposed photo of the KIM TAEHYUNG (V) OF BTS and JENNIE of BLACKPINK🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮🏮 https://t.co/DrZQj7tKBl

Itsmaaaria @Itsmaaaria22 No I'm obsessed with Jennie and V /Taehyung



This video is so funny No I'm obsessed with Jennie and V /TaehyungThis video is so funny https://t.co/tImlqLWG0e

Elina @Elina25_2 In the leaked picture of taehyung and jennie the staff preparing V for the airport flight for celine is the same person who takes care of her hair even when V celine is in paris the woman's blonde hair and nail polishes show that the clothes Vnin wears for celine everything real In the leaked picture of taehyung and jennie the staff preparing V for the airport flight for celine is the same person who takes care of her hair even when V celine is in paris the woman's blonde hair and nail polishes show that the clothes Vnin wears for celine everything real https://t.co/LO2OJ8YVl6

Some fans feel it is important to give BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie the privacy they deserve and not encroach upon their "relationship" and make a mockery out of it on social media.

JJ01Lia @BELNstrike @pannchoa Their dating is not important actually, they can date whoever they want. But main problem is who leaked this photo!? Even if it's edited the 2 original photos of jennie and V are nowhere to be seen, was never uploaded anywhere. It's from artists private phone which is concerning. @pannchoa Their dating is not important actually, they can date whoever they want. But main problem is who leaked this photo!? Even if it's edited the 2 original photos of jennie and V are nowhere to be seen, was never uploaded anywhere. It's from artists private phone which is concerning.

Micheala Jen @michealajen I'm not sure if the photo of Jennie and Taehyung is real or not. But if it is edited, that's disrespectful. If it is real, Army and Blinks should not even be throwing hate at Jennie or V, they should be worried about the person who has access to this unseen pic. I'm not sure if the photo of Jennie and Taehyung is real or not. But if it is edited, that's disrespectful. If it is real, Army and Blinks should not even be throwing hate at Jennie or V, they should be worried about the person who has access to this unseen pic.

Others simply chose to bless the celebrity “couple”.

cas 🕷 @pinkscosmos if Jennie is happy with V, I will support her. because I am a fan, and I am always here to support her. that’s what BLINKS should do, not hate on either of them just because they have a life outside of the entertainment industry if Jennie is happy with V, I will support her. because I am a fan, and I am always here to support her. that’s what BLINKS should do, not hate on either of them just because they have a life outside of the entertainment industry

Fans also took to social media to make light of pictures leaked online to diffuse the tension amongst ARMYs and BLINKs.

calla @idorwy jennie and v wow jennie and v wow https://t.co/BKeRx48zGW

Missi @Vvkookk_v #JENNIE #TAEKOOK In light of recent events, let me introduce Taehyung to his girlfriend Jennie and his husband Jeon jungkook🤣🤣🤣 when will you finally calm down?! Taekook real🤟 #TAEHYUNG In light of recent events, let me introduce Taehyung to his girlfriend Jennie and his husband Jeon jungkook🤣🤣🤣 when will you finally calm down?! Taekook real🤟#TAEHYUNG #JENNIE #TAEKOOK https://t.co/hdVRuGlmHa

BLACKPINK members will return to Korea separately once they complete their individual schedules in the United States.

K-pop fans are still debating whether the recent "viral picture" of the two stars is real or not. Some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that BLACKPINK Jennie is wearing a sweater from the Maison Kitsune brand.

The Pink Venom singer had shared the photo on her Instagram stories, which the brand themselves reposted.

Fans also noticed that it was the same "cheetah print" outfit BTS' V wore on his trip to Paris, where he attended CELINE's fashion show alongside Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK Jennie's bandmate Lisa.

pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/42dn85h5 Jennie and V's second dating picture leaked Jennie and V's second dating picture leakedtinyurl.com/42dn85h5 https://t.co/UMn4AkGKZv

BLACKPINK is filming for the highly-anticipated MV for their second full album BORN PINK

Moving away from V and Jennie's "dating" news, we have some exciting updates for BLINKs.

On August 24, YG Entertainment revealed that the Pink Venom singers are working hard to film the music video for the second album, BORN PINK, at a site in Gyeonggi province.

The agency revealed that the love and support they continue to receive from their global fans is what keeps the girls going.

“All the songs in the album will write BLACKPINK’s new history, but the title track, in particular, will be a song that can shock global music fans. The music video will also raise the status of K-pop with a novelty that has yet to be seen.”

The talented four-member group previously released their pre-release single Pink Venom, which has been doing phenomenally well across all the music charts and has earned 175 million views, inching closer towards 200 million views.

BLACKPINK will perform at the '2022 MTV VMAs' this weekend on August 28 at 8 PM EST at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

