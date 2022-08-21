BTS’ V achieves a new Instagram milestone with 50.1 million followers; becomes the fastest K-pop idol to do so

BTS’ V became the fastest K-pop idol to reach 50.1 million followers on Instagram within eight months of joining the platform. He is not only the first K-pop idol to achieve this feat, but also the first individual and celebrity to unlock this new milestone on Instagram.

BTS’ V already boasts of earning two Guinness World Records for being the fastest K-pop idol to hit one and ten million followers since the date of joining the platform back in December 2021.

He is also the most followed BTS member on Instagram with Bangtan’s maknae member Jung Kook trailing closely behind with 45.5 million followers, steadily inching towards the 50 million mark.

The oldest member of BTS’ maknae line Jimin boasts 42.6 million followers, BTS’ oldest member Jin has 38.9 million followers, j-hope is next with 38.8 million followers, and SUGA has 37.7 million followers, followed by RM with 37.2 million followers.

BTS’ V has the highest-ranked K-pop account on the “Top 1000 Instagram Influencers” list

“King of Instagram” BTS’ V has been named as the highest ranked K-pop account on the “Top 1000 Instagram Influencers” list by HypeAuditor. For those unversed, HypeAudtor is an AI-powered influencer tool that gages how Instagram accounts must be placed in rankings based on two factors--quality audience and authentic engagement.

BTS’ V is ranked ninth on the list, surpassing Beyoncé and Tom Holland. As soon as the news broke out, ARMYs took over social media, posting celebratory and congratulatory messages for BTS’ V.

V, or Kim Taehyung, boasts an excellent engagement rate of 25.66 percent, and his follower count has increased by four percent in the last 30 days. The idol also has an authentic engagement of 12.8 million per post and audience quality score of 81 out of 100.

Bangtan's V is also the fastest Asian male to achieve 50 million followers on Instagram, beating BLACKPINK member Lisa’s 33-month record. He unlocked this new record in eight months and fourteen days.

Bangtan's V also set the world’s shortest record to hit one million, 10 million, 20 million, 30 million, and 40 million followers on Instagram.

Fans are excited to see their favorite idol breaking records

ARMYs are in love with the organic and heartfelt content Bangtan's V posts on his Instagram and feel that this makes him both inspirational and relatable.

Bangtan's V ranked number 6 on the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers list and was voted as the artist with the "Highest Average Likes and Engagements in Instagram History" surpassing the likes of Spiderman “power couple” Tom Holland and Zendaya.

BTS’ V proves to be a true model on HYBE’s Japanese survival program “&AUDITION -The Howling"

Time and again, young and aspiring K-pop idols have named Bangtan's V as their inspiration and role model, and the talented idol proves why he truly deserves the title. Recently in HYBE’s Japanese survival program “&AUDITION -The Howling," a contestant named Gaku gained attention from fans for dressing and talking like V.

It was later revealed that Bangtan's V is his role model, and he tries to imitate his style. However, the twist in the tale was when Gaku received a response from none other than his favorite idol, and the promising trainee couldn’t hold back his tears. The message wasn’t played publicly, but gaging Gaku’s reaction, we are sure it was heartfelt and inspiring.

PDOGG, one of BTS’ producers, teased Gaku about his love and admiration for V and wondered how he would perform after crying so much.

V recently wrapped up In The SOOP: Friendcation with his Wooga squad friends Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy and is currently on a break from group activities.

Bangtan will hold a global concert in Busan in mid-October to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo.

