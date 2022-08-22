"Hollywood actress Jennie Ruby Jane": Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK Jennie's new screen name in The Idol

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to make her acting debut with HBO’s The Idol alongside The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan. The official trailer was released on Sunday, August 21, and BLINKs were in for a big surprise.
For starters, the trailer showed more of the BLACKPINK member from her debut Hollywood production, and the talented rapper debuted her official screen name, “Jenny Ruby Jane.”
BLINKs love the advent of “Hollywood actress Jennie Ruby Jane.”
Fans might have noticed that the talented BLACKPINK member also uses this name as her official Instagram name and fans are happy that she chose the name for her acting career as well.
New fans might wonder why the idol has a middle name considering Koreans don’t really have one and sleuth BLINKs went into research mode to find out the origins of her name.
It is reported that while she was studying in New Zealand as a child, her friends would call her Jennie Ruby Jane and Jennie Ruby Jane Kim. It wasn't until 2010 when the idol relocated to her home country, South Korea, to train under YG Entertainment.
She has also been spotted wearing a necklace that reads “Ruby Jane” in Arabic on multiple occasions in the past.
In fact, a fan revealed that during her interaction with the BLACKPINK member at a fanmeeting in 2018, Jennie stated that “Ruby Jane” is her name without giving away too many details.
BLACKPINK fans are stoked to see Jennie in The Idol
We certainly cannot wait to see more of “Jennie Ruby Jane” on screen! BLINKs have already taken to social media to express their excitement over her acting debut and her screen name.
Fans have even made a compilation of her moments from the trailer, which is already trending on TikTok.
Fans are stoked to see the Pink Venom singer show off her acting chops in her debut Hollywood production.
The new trailer of HBO’s The Idol is out and fans are in awe of the BLACKPINK member's ravishing visuals.
HBO’s upcoming drama, “From the gutters of Hollywood” as shown in the trailer, seems to be dark, snarky and edgy.
The upcoming series is created by Canadian rapper and performer The Weeknd, Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim and stars Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, Hank Azaria, and of course, our very own Jennie Ruby Jane.
BLACKPINK’s fans agree that the idol looks ravishing and are wondering what her role is, details of which are not yet known to the public.
The only thing we know so far is that Lily-Rose Depp plays an up-and-coming idol named Jocelyn who strikes up a forbidden and dangerous romance with a cult leader, played by The Weeknd.
The teaser shows the BLACKPINK member as a dancer and performer. She also seems to be friends with Lily's Jocelyn as the girls hang out in a sauna and then a night club.
According to fan tweets, she might be playing a grey-shaded character and we are stoked to see her in a brand new avatar.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares some cool behind the scenes photos from Pink Venom MV shoot
On August 21, the BLACKPINK member took to Weverse to share some never seen before behind the scenes pictures from the group’s latest hit single Pink Venom.
The Idol star revealed that she was “thrilled” to perform their much-awaited song in front of BLINKs and revealed that the members had an absolute blast filming for Pink Venom as it has the most conceptual and fun point choreography.
She then revealed some never-seen-before images just for BLINKs.
"PS: I've collected some photos of my outfits. Just for BLINK!"
BLINKs absolutely loved her new images and couldn’t help but applaud her visuals and talent.
HBO’s The Idol is expected to air in the latter half of 2022.
