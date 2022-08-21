BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop female act to reach atop Spotify's Daily Top Songs chart with Pink Venom

BLACKPINK is breaking new ground with their latest pre-release single, Pink Venom, which topped Spotify's Daily Top Songs chart on August 20, making the group the first female K-pop act to achieve this feat.

The charismatic track, which boasts of a heady fusion between K-pop and the sound of traditional Korean instruments, recorded 7,937,036 streams on Spotify on the first day of its release on August 19.

This is among the highest number of streams recorded not just for K-pop songs released this year but also among global female artists. With this new record, BLACKPINK surpassed Beyoncé’s Break My Soul.

Pop Base @PopBase Biggest debuts by female artists in Global Spotify chart history:



#1. Ariana Grande — 7 rings (8.5M)

#2. Taylor Swift — ME! (7.94M)

#3. BLACKPINK — PINK VENOM (7.93M)

#4. Taylor Swift — Look What You Made Me Do (7.9M)

BLACKPINK continues to make Spotify history with Pink Venom hitting number one on the streaming platform’s Global Top 50

The talented girl-group created Spotify history as Pink Venom made an impressive debut at number one on the music streaming platform’s Global Top 50, making it the first Korean-language song in history ever to top the chart.

The only other K-pop song to reach the coveted number one spot on Spotify’s Global Top 50 is BTS’ disco-pop track Dynamite, which topped the chart back in 2020 with 7.78 million streams.

Additionally, the Pink Venom singers are now the first female group from any country to hit number one on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart.

Pink Venom has overtaken Beyoncé’s Break My Soul, which recorded 5.145 million streams on its first day. Not only that, the girl group has bagged yet another global record for themselves. Pink Venom overtook Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit Cardigan which boasts 7.742 million streams, to achieve the biggest Spotify debut of any female artist’s song released so far this decade.

Naturally, BLINKs are super excited about this development and have taken to social media to share their reactions.

Fans are loving Jennie’s rap and wish to see her release a hip-hop album next after making her debut with SOLO in 2018.

Fans agree that the Pink Venom singers are the biggest girl group in the world, and there are no two ways about it.

This is an incredible achievement and a true sign of a queen-like comeback since the Pink Venom singers were on a hiatus for around two years.

BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom surpasses 100 million views on YouTube

On August 20, the girl group's music video for their new pre-release single Pink Venom hit 100 million views on YouTube. It took a day and five hours to unlock this milestone. Pink Venom beat their own 2020 single How You Like That’s YouTube record.

Their new pre-release single Pink Venom has been crowned the fastest music video by any female artist in YouTube history to hit the 100 million mark, breaking the previous record of one day and eight hours set by 2020’s banging title track How You Like That.

The talented four-member group is on a record-breaking spree with their new single Pink Venom which is a part of their second full-length album, Born Pink, that is all set to release on September 16.

