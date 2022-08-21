NewJeans, BLACKPINK, SNSD take over August girl group member brand reputation rankings

NewJeans, BLACKPINK, Girls’ Generation (aka SNSD) are the three girl groups dominating the member brand reputation rankings of August 2022.

The Korean Business Research Institute released the list for this month’s individual reputations rankings on August 21. The female idols were ranked on data collected from July 21 to August 21. This data is acquired by scouring various mediums to gage factors such as communication, community awareness, consumer participation, and media coverage of 579 girl group members.

Out of the top 10 rankings, Girls’ Generation dominated the list with five of its members on the chart. BLACKPINK and the newest rookie group NewJeans have two members each. The only group to make it to the top 10 apart from the three mentioned above is Oh My Girl.

Take a look at the August 2022 brand reputation rankings below:

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Girls’ Generation’s YoonA NewJeans’ Minji Oh My Girl’s Mimi Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun NewJeans’ Hanni Girls’ Generation’s Yuri Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung

The girl group brand reputation rankings for August 2022 have been released. With their recent explosive full-group comeback, prominent second-gen girl group Girls' Generation took five of the top 10 rankings for this month's brand reputation.

Taking the crown was the How You Like That girl group's rapper Jennie with 5,141,766 index points. She trended the most this month due to her thrilling concept photos that made multiple headlines, both negative and positive. It was corroborated with the highest-ranking phrases and terms.

“PINK VENOM,” “YouTube,” and “world tour” were the highest-ranking phrases while “comeback,” “chic,” and “s*xy” were the highest-ranking terms that were searched related to Jennie.

Coming in at second place is idol-actress Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. She has a brand reputation index of 4,574,344. She climbed from the 11th spot in July to the second this month, thereby showcasing her popularity.

YoonA made a full-group comeback with her group with FOREVER 1 on August 5 and can also be seen in the ongoing drama Big Mouth. YoonA is reportedly reprising her role in the popular sequel Confidential Assignment 2.

Unsurprisingly, the newest rookie girl group, NewJeans, also saw its oldest member, Minji, in the top three spot of the August 2022 brand reputation rankings. The 18-year-old took up the third spot with 4,096,329 index points.

Oh My Girl’s Mimi retained her fourth position from last month with 3,972,697 index points. Coming in close at fifth position was Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon with 3,901,642 index points. She climbed three ranks as she ranked eighth in last month’s brand reputation rankings.

The Pink Venom group's Jisoo, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, NewJeans’ Hanni, Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Sooyoung were placed in the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position. Take a look at the next 10 female idols for this month’s brand reputation rankings.

Oh My Girl’s Arin

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

NewJeans’ Hyein

NewJeans’ Danielle

aespa’s Winter

fromis_9’s Jang Gyuri

Girls’ Generation’s Sunny

TWICE’s Nayeon

aespa’s Karina

The Korean Business Institute releases monthly brand reputation rankings. These include rankings for male and female individual members, idol groups, variety shows and variety show star rankings.

Edited by Susrita Das