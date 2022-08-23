BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom accused of “copying” rappers Rihanna and 50 Cent

BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom has landed them in fresh trouble.

On August 22, a TikTok video went viral, where a TikToker @jarredjermaine pointed out similarities between BLACKPINK’s new track Pink Venom and some other American tracks by the likes of Rihanna and 50 Cent.

The TikTok video is titled “How come this new BLACKPINK song sounds so familiar?" and claims that BLACKPINK has “copied” lyrics from various songs namely Pon De Replay by Rihanna, P.I.M.P by 50 Cent and Kick In The Door by Notorious B.I.G.

Jarred Jermaine plays a portion of the girl group's and then the original track it has been allegedly “copied” from.

According to the viral TikTok video, Jennie’s rap sounds similar to Kick In The Door by Notorious BIG, Lisa’s part bears similarities with Pon De Replay by Rihanna and finally, another part by Lisa bears resemblance to 50 Cent’s track P.I.M.P.

BLACKPINK’s fans call fluke on “plagiarism” claims by the TikToker

As soon as the TikTok video went viral, BLINKs jumped to the group’s defense and called out the TikToker for jumping to conclusions without proper research.

There is a difference between an interpolation and a sample. Interpolations were all recognized and credited.

Fans claim that there is a difference between “interpolation” and blatant “plagiarism”. “Interpolation” is when something of a different nature or character is injected into something else.

BLINKs claim that verses from Rihanna, 50 Cent and Notorious BIG were used in a similar fashion in the song and were not directly copied.

In simpler words, it can be said that the girl group paid homage or tribute to these talented artists through their pre-release single, Pink Venom.

BLINKs believe that if the group had plagiarized the track, they would have faced a lawsuit by now.

This song pays homage to so many hip hop tropes and icons from the 90's to the 2000's. Their not the first to do something like this. But they are the best at it. Teddy, although many may not like him, understands this. BP are inspired by so many hip hop icons and female artists

Pink Venom may have been “sampled” from other hip hop tracks but is not necessarily copied.

it is real interpolations And it's not alleged it is real interpolations

Non BLINKs, on the other hand, claim that K-pop as an industry has been doing that for years now and if this continues, there will be no originality left in the music industry.

BLINKs have also alleged that a lot of other K-pop groups “sample” music from other sources and no one bats an eyelid then, so why target the Pink Venom singers?

Others feel that BLINKs must enjoy the group’s comeback and not be bothered by “plagiarism claims” so much.

BLACKPINK officially mark their biggest MV debut ever with Pink Venom

jisoo loops @jsIoops JISOO PLAYING THE GEOMUNGO FOR PINK VENOM INTRO I'M GONNA FAINT JISOO PLAYING THE GEOMUNGO FOR PINK VENOM INTRO I'M GONNA FAINT https://t.co/z0TUIi4Dhb

On August 22, YouTube officially confirmed that Pink Venom had garnered over 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours, marking their biggest MV debut ever.

This also marks the biggest 24-hour music video debut of 2022 so far. The girl group officially beat their own record, which they had previously achieved with their 2020 title track How You Like That.

Pink Venom has earned numerous new records in their kitty. The upbeat bop created a record for the highest number of views ever achieved by a female artist’s music video in its first 24 hours.

Pink Venom also earned a spot in the top three biggest 24-hour music video debuts in YouTube history, which is a remarkable feat to achieve.

The song received over 163 million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

The girl group will perform their pre-release single Pink Venom at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and will be releasing their second studio album BORN PINK on September 16.

